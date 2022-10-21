GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger scored the game-winning goal in overtime to polish off a three-point game.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger also racked up three points, including two goals.
3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie stopped 23 shots, including six on the penalty kill.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Assists by the Wild's Calen Addison, who tied Ryan Suter for the fewest games (four) to reach the five-assist mark in a season among Wild defensemen. Addison has six assists.
6 Shifts by Jordan Greenway before the Wild winger exited his season debut with an upper-body injury.
184:37 Minutes played before the Wild posted their first lead of the season.