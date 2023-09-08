After practice on Tuesday, Lynx guard Kayla McBride may have dropped a hint about what was announced Friday:

"It has become home,'' McBride said of Minneapolis, where she has played for the Lynx for three seasons. "I had a long conversation with my mom, she was just here. And that's what I told her. It feels like home.''

It will be, for a bit longer. About to finish her 10th WNBA season, after having become the most important player not named Napheesa Collier on a team that has worked itself back into the playoffs after a one-year absence, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Lynx. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Kayla has proven to be such an integral part of the Lynx since her arrival in 2001,'' Lynx president of basketball operations and coach Cheryl Reeve said in a release from the team. "Her play this season, coupled with her leadership, has been vital to the Lynx returning to playoff basketball. "We look forward to KMac wearing the Lynx uniform for years to come.''

From the moment she joined the team prior to the 2021 season, the 5-11 off-guard has been a dependable, consistent player. Dependable? McBride has appeared in 99 of a possible 106 regular season games — all starts. She has averaged 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals in that time, hitting 42.2% of her shots overall, 35.6% (186 of 523) on her three-point attempts.

She and Collier have a developed a chemistry on the offensive end — particularly in pick-and-roll situations — and McBride has emerged as the most vocal leader on the team.

"I couldn't be more excited to continue my career with this franchise and elevate the success we've had, especially throughout this season,'' McBride said in the release. "Minnesota is a special place with some of the greatest fans in the WNBA, so I feel fortunate to be a part of what we're growing here.''

McBride is having her best season with the Lynx, averaging 13.9 points. But, in her last 15 games — during which the Lynx have gone 9-6 — McBride is averaging 16.9 points on 47% shooting with 2.9 assists.