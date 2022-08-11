With two games left in the season, the Lynx are in a four-way tie for the final two spots in the eight-team WNBA playoffs.
After beating Phoenix on Wednesday, the Lynx, Mercury, Atlanta and New York all have 14-20 records with two games to play.
Los Angeles is 13-21 and still has a shot at qualifying. Only the Indiana Fever, who have lost 16 games in a row, have been eliminated from the race.
The Lynx end their regular season with games against fourth-place Seattle on Friday at Target Center and at noon Sunday at third-place Connecticut.
So what happens if there's a tie? And what's up with the league's latest change to the playoff format?
If two teams are tied, here's the sequence.
- Better record in head-to-head games.
- Better winning percentage against all teams with .500 or better record at the end of the season.
- Better point differential in games net result of total points scored less total points allowed head-to-head.
- Better point differential net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents.
If more than two teams are tied, the same sequence is used. But after a team is eliminated, the process starts over again with head-to-head games.
In a two-way tie, the Lynx are in excellent shape. They won the season series 4-0 from Phoenix and 2-1 from the other three teams, So they would be no worse than 6-1 in a three-way tie and 8-2 if three teams are tied for the two spots.
New playoff format
The WNBA has done away with the one-game playoffs that have started recent postseasons. Last year, Chicago knocked off the higher-seeded Lynx in a first-round game and went on to win the league title.
This year, the first round will be a best-of-three series, followed by best-of-five in the semifinals and finals. Because the Lynx can finish no higher than seventh, the only way for them to have home-court advantage would be if they faced the No. 8 seed for the title — an improbable scenario.
Chicago and Las Vegas are battling for the league title and the No. 1 seed. The Lynx are 1-2 against Chicago and 1-3 against Las Vegas.