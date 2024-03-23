After months of wondering, speculating — and writing letters to ask — why Kathy Cargill was buying up a dozen properties on Duluth's Park Point over the last 14 months, the city's mayor and community members may have an answer from the apparently peeved member of the billionaire Cargill family.

She told the Wall Street Journal that she was planning to beautify and modernize the neighborhood, but the pushback, including a message from Duluth mayor Roger Reinert, has caused her to change her mind.

"I think an expression that we all know — don't pee in your Cheerios — well, he kind of peed in his Cheerios right there, and definitely I'm not going to do anything to benefit that community," Cargill said in an interview with the publication.

Reinert, a former Park Point resident, said earlier this month that he'd sent a letter to Cargill asking her to meet but had not received a response. He then drafted another letter that made clear that while he respected her right to buy the properties through the private market, the residents of Park Point had questions about the intent of the purchases. He referenced a housing crunch in the city of Duluth in the letter and took to social media to promise residents that the point's parkland will remain public, as well as its beach and street access points. In his Facebook post, he also noted that homeowners can choose not to sell to Cargill.

Cargill told the Wall Street Journal that she planned to build homes for some relatives, open a coffee shop and fund improvements to city parkland, as well as build facilities for pickleball, basketball and street hockey. But the mayor's comments, news coverage of the purchases and criticism that others showed her online triggered a change of heart for Cargill, according to the story Saturday.

"The good plans that I have down there for beautifying, updating and fixing up Park Point park or putting up that sports court, forget it," she told the publication. "There's another community out there with more welcoming people than that small-minded community."

Cargill told the Wall Street Journal that she's still getting calls from residents hoping to sell their homes and she's considering more purchases. She also plans to make her family's vacation home more private with landscaping.

"Those people aren't running me out," she told the paper. "They can posture themselves all they want, but I'm not going anywhere.

More than 20 parcels now belong to the Cargill's North Shore LS LLC, and many of the properties sold at twice their estimated value or more. The LLC bought about half of the single-family houses sold on Park Point last year, with the median price of all sold homes about $477,000.

Reinert and Cargill did not immediately respond to the Star Tribune's requests for comment on Saturday. Reinert also declined to be interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, the article noted.



