Not many things went right for Karl-Anthony Towns between the summer of 2022 and the early fall of 2023.

Enough things went wrong, in fact, that it's probably easiest to recap with a point-by-point summary:

All of that serves as a rather dramatic preamble to what happened Thursday: KAT was named a Western Conference All-Star for the fourth time, validating his place among the NBA's elite, cementing his importance to the Wolves and changing the narrative the last year-and-a-half.

I talked about all of that on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast.

We can quibble over whether Rudy Gobert was more deserving than Towns when it came to joining the one slam dunk Wolves All Star (Edwards) at this year's game, but Towns' overall excellence this season cannot be ignored.

He's been a mix of efficient and selfless, averaging 22.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting a career-best 44.3% from three-point range. Towns has been an alpha when the Wolves needed it while also being willing and able to blend in or let Edwards take over.

As someone who has been at the forefront of either criticizing Towns' play outright, advocating that he be traded or at least wondering if he is the logical odd man out when the Wolves run into a salary cap decision after this season, I felt like this needed to be acknowledged.

We still don't know what the future will bring, but in the present KAT is worthy of his honor and his status as a star on one of the league's best teams.

