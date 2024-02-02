WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Orlando Magic, Target Center, 7 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Odds: Wolves by 7.5.

Pregame reading: The Timberwolves got two in the All-Star Game.

Opening bell: The Wolves defeated Orlando 113-92 on Jan. 9, but Orlando will have big man Franz Wagner for this game after he missed the previous matchup.

Watch him: Paolo Banchero is averaging 23 points per game for the Magic but last time, Jaden McDaniels was able to limit him to 8-for-22. Banchero is averaging 7.5 free-throw attempts per game.

Injuries: The Wolves don't have any regular contributors on the injury report. For Orlando, Gary Harrs is probable because of a right calf strain.

Forecast: Orlando had a hot start to the season that featured a nine-game win streak, but it has cooled of late, and is 6-11 in its last 17. The Wolves overwhelmed the Magic the last time, but that might be harder to do with Wagner (20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds per game) on the floor. The Wolves have shown some signs of getting back to the standard with which they played the early part of the season in their last two wins. Can they keep it up? Minnehaha Academy's Jalen Suggs returns home averaging 12.3 points per game.

