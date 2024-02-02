Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand gives a long head nod to Karl-Anthony Towns. The Timberwolves big man was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career on Thursday, an honor that perhaps means more this time after all he has been through in the last 18 months. Given that Rand was convinced KAT needed to be traded before the start of the season, an acknowledgment of Towns' terrific season is in order.

7:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to talk about Saturday's big game against Northwestern, the emergence of Parker Fox and the new Big Ten Tournament format. He also gets into some St. Thomas basketball talk.

27:00: Jim Harbaugh wants to live in an RV for a while; Rand runs through some listener comments, including one Lions fan who was VERY upset about Monday's show.

