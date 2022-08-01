Jungle-Like Heat Or Challenging Winter?

Heat Advisory Tuesday

"Heat indices will climb to 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon across west central, southwest, south central, and parts of east central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities Metro area. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks inside of an air-conditioned building. Those engaging in strenuous outdoor activities will be at greater risk for heat illness."

Severe Threat Tuesday

"Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. Check for the latest updates as they become available."

Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to PM Sunday. Another round of showers and storms will be possible PM Tuesday, some of which could be strong to severe. Things quiet down a bit until later in the week when more t-storms bubble up Friday into Saturday.

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the extended precipitation outlook through the weekend. Spotty showers and storms will be in place PM Tuesday and again late week/weekend with pockets of heavier rainfall. However, not everyone will see rain, so things will continue to dry out.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to mostly dry weather over the last few weeks, parts of Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, are now under severe and moderate drought conditions.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday shows temps warming into the 80s and 90s across much of the state, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average. Some locations will be near record levels for early August, like Sioux Falls, SD, where they could hit 101F!

Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday will be a hot one with temps warming into the mid 90s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average with lots of sunshine.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temperatures starting around 70F and warming into the low/mid 90s by the afternoon. Winds will be breezy with gusts to 20mph to 30mph especially during the afternoon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows above average temperatures continuing for much of the . The hottest day will be Tuesday with readings in the mid 90s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average, but there could be several days in the 90s through the weekend.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows at or above average temperatures over the next 5 to 7 days. Minneapolis could once again see highs in the 90s several days over the next several. Note that there have already been 14 days with highs at 90F or warmer. The average number of 90F days or warmer in Minnesota is around 13, so we're already above average.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook, temps will warm to well above average temps through the first half of August.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps for much of the nation with the exception of the Desert Southwest, where monsoon storms will be possible.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the Southwest, but drier weather will settle in across the Central US and especially across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Jungle-Like Heat Or Challenging Winter?

By Paul Douglas

Drain the swamp? Better yet, let's build the nation's capital on a swamp! The story has been exaggerated over the years. According to historians, Washington DC was built on wetlands.

I'm in DC right now visiting family, and locals are complaining about the rain (and swamp-like humidity). While Minnesota slides back into drought, it won't stop raining here. It's green and jungle-like, a reminder of our increasingly all-or-nothing climate. My brother in law wants to get out of here. "I can't take the summers". Pick your poison: suffocating heat in the southern US or challenging winters up north? Personally, I'd rather slap on a few more layers.

A few severe storms are possible by evening after mid-90s today. If you see any rain consider yourself atmospherically-blessed. We dry out Wednesday with slight relief, but the mercury flirts with 90F Friday into early next week. The maps look hot (and generally dry) into at least mid-August. After that it's anyone's guess.

This dry spell will pass. When? No idea.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Steamy. Severe storms risk. Winds: S 15-25. High: 95.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 79.

WEDNESDAY: Damp start, then slow clearing. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 89.

THURSDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.

FRIDAY: Hot sunshine, breezy. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 66. High: 90.

SATURDAY: Opportunity for T-storms. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 71. High: 86.

SUNDAY: Sunnier, drier day of the weekend. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 67. High: 88.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot again. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 90.

This Day in Weather History

August 2nd

1831: Unseasonably cool air moves into Minnesota with light frost reported at Ft. Snelling.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 2nd

Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1988)

Average Low: 65F (Record: 46F set in 1971)

Record Rainfall: 2.69" set in 2006

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 2nd

Sunrise: 6:00am

Sunset: 8:38pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 38 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 25 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 59 minutes

Moon Phase for August 2nd at Midnight

2.2 Days Before First Quarter Moon

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows well above average temps across the Central US with some record heat possible. Things will finally begin to cool in the Pacific Northwest with falling back to normal levels after the longest heat wave in history for some there.

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through midweek look fairly unsettled across the Southwest and Western US with scattered shower and storms in the Southwest through midweek. There will be some storms across the Midwest late Tuesday into Wednesday, some of which could be strong to severe.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found from the Desert Southwest. There could also be heavier pockets of rain along and east of the Mississippi River and along the Gulf Coast.

Climate Stories

"Why Louvre's Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris' cooling system"

"The Mona Lisa may maintain her famously enigmatic smile because she benefits from one of Paris' best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that's helped the Louvre cope with the sweltering heat that has broken temperature records across Europe. The little-known "urban cold" network snakes unsuspecting beneath Parisians' feet at a depth of up to 30 meters (98 feet), pumping out icy water through 89 kilometers (55 miles) of labyrinthine pipes, which is used to chill the air in over 700 sites. The system, which uses electricity generated by renewable sources, is the largest in Europe — and chugs on around the clock with a deafening noise totally inaudible above ground. Paris City Hall has now signed an ambitious contract to triple the size of the network by 2042 to 252 kilometers (157 miles). It would make it the largest urban cooling system in the world. The new contract intends to help the city to both adapt to and combat the threat of global warming. Many parts of Europe hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in July."

"Study: We Are Emitting Carbon Dioxide 200 Times Faster Than Super-eruptions That Caused Mass Extinctions"

"Tied to the tracks, we see the train coming. Will we escape our bonds in time? In Hollywood, we will. Basically the alternative doesn't bear thinking about. Now a new study published in PNAS sheds light on how past supervolcanic eruptions caused mass extinctions, and why one particular one apparently didn't: Kerguelen. The implications are horrifying, mainly because the team at Curtin University's School of Earth and Planetary Sciences in Western Australia, with colleagues, also calculates that humanity is emitting carbon 200 times faster than the rate of the prehistoric super-eruptions that caused mass extinctions. Mass extinctions resulting from supervolcanic activity were found to be due chiefly to enormous, rapid emissions of carbon dioxide, as opposed to the gentle, glacially slow natural carbon cycle; and opposed to other phenomena related with super-eruptions. Sudden, massive release of CO2 and other greenhouse gases seem to have pushed the global environment beyond a tipping point, acidifying the oceans and lifting temperatures to deadly levels."

"Is this heat climate change or just weather?"

"We've all seen the doomsday headlines: London experienced its highest-ever recorded temperatures this week. Last month, Yellowstone flooded in a way never seen before. And two of the four hottest recorded days in Salt Lake City history have occurred over the past two summers, including in recent weeks. Regardless of political beliefs around climate change, it's obvious that changes are happening — and somewhat rapidly. We're also still seeing cold days that climate skeptics are using as attempts to disprove climate change — like when outgoing U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe famously brought a snowball to the Senate floor. And while climate activists blamed last year's Texas cold snap on climate change, climate skeptics used the historic cold as an example of how climate change couldn't be real."

