This year's Esther Freier Lecture Series at the University of Minnesota will bring in two notable Native poets — former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo in conversation with Layli Long Soldier, whose National Book Critics Circle-winning collection "Whereas" was published by Minneapolis' Graywolf Press.

Harjo is the author of many collections of poetry and also two memoirs, "Crazy Brave" and "Poet Warrior."

The poets' conversation and readings will be moderated by Christopher Pexa, an associate professor of American Indian Studies at the U.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Northrop auditorium at the U. It's free, but tickets are required. https://bit.ly/3R4d84x

The reading is part of the annual UMN English Writers series. Future events will include Eloisa Amezcua ("Fighting Is Like a Wife," Coffee House Press) and Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith ("Life on Mars," Graywolf Press) at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in Pillsbury Hall; and a reading by Lan Samantha Chang, author of "The Family Chao" at 5 p.m. Nov. 15, also in Pillsbury Hall.

