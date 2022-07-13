How many times must Twins fans witness these games? A Central Division's first-place team can barely score, then used its closer in hopes of extending the game in the late innings, only to watch in dismay as its opponent crushes a fat pitch into the seats for a walk-off win.

Whew, those Brewers must be in disarray, right?

Rookie Jose Miranda turned on a 1-and-0 slider from former All-Star Josh Hader and sent it five rows deep into the left-field bleachers for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday, earning the Twins a 4-1 victory over their next-state-over neighbor. The teams split the two-game series at Target Field, the seventh consecutive series between the teams without a sweep.

Jorge Polanco opened the ninth by waiting out a walk on a disputed check-swing call, and Max Kepler followed with a single. The Brewers huddled around Hader, who has allowed runs in four of his six appearances in July, but it didn't help. After missing the strike zone with a slider to Miranda, Hader left one over the middle, and Miranda connected on his eighth home run in just 54 games.

Hader was named to the National League All-Star team, but declined the invitation to spend time with his newborn son.

Joe Ryan, making his final start until for at least 10 days, allowed only two hits and two walks, but was lifted with one out and bases empty in the sixth inning, his pitch count of 78 the third-lowest of his 14 starts this season. One of Ryan's few mistakes, though, was a critical one — a 2-2 high fastball that Brewers outfielder Jace Peterson clubbed over the center field fence, just out of reach of Gilberto Celestino's leap, to tie the game in the third.

The early departure worked out well for the Twins, however, with a rested bullpen able to hold Milwaukee in check. Caleb Thielbar gave up a hit and a walk, but induced a fly ball from Luis Urias to end a sixth-inning threat. Thielbar and Griffin Jax combined to strike out the side in the seventh, and Jax retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth.

On came Jhoan Duran, who got in trouble with a one-out double by Pedro Severino and a walk to Urias. But Luis Arraez helped Duran escape with a slick double play, Arraez to Carlos Correa to Arraez.

Duran (1-3) picked up his first career victory.