Royce Lewis was walking around the Twins' clubhouse pregame Tuesday.

That's notable for two reasons: One, because that means Lewis' recovery from his second knee surgery in as many years is going well, and two, because he was, in fact, moving around on his own two feet.

Tuesday was the first day the Twins' top prospect was walking on his own after repairing the torn ACL in his right knee again. And while he still had a heavy brace on as a precaution, his demeanor was nothing short of the 23-year-old's usual sunniness.

"It feels amazing," Lewis said of being back around his teammates. "I can't wait to be out in the dugout … and just get a couple of innings, at least, of action. And then come back in and do some more treatment."

Lewis had his operation in Dallas at the end of June and convalesced at home in Frisco, Texas, with his mom acting as nurse. She had her work cut out for her, as Lewis said he felt a lot more pain this time around, as this surgery added an internal brace aspect, different from the 2021 iteration. But he's taking that as a positive sign toward a speedier recovery. In 2021, he didn't start walking until 5 ½ weeks, and this time he did it in fewer than three weeks.

"Everything's going faster. It's a more aggressive approach," Lewis said. "… But when we get down the road at the end of the line, that'll be a huge difference in a good way. So it's worth it."

Lewis will stay with the Twins through the All-Star break before heading to the Twins' facility in Fort Myers, Fla. Lewis said he's channeling the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., who came back a couple weeks into the 2022 season after tearing an ACL in early July 2021. The recovery time for this injury is usually about a year, but Lewis said he's hoping for 10-11 months.

"I just want to play. It feels so good at plate. I feel really good on defense. I've played everywhere [on the field]," Lewis said. "It doesn't matter where. I just want to be playing."

Sano to St. Paul

First baseman Miguel Sano continued his rehab assignment with the Saints on Tuesday, batting third as the designated hitter. Sano played five games for the Florida Complex League Twins earlier in July as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

"The most important thing for him is the health part of it, still, to this point, even though I know he's a week-plus into his rehab," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "We'll start getting more specific on the baseball side this week, as he's facing some higher-level competition. ... His leg feels basically normal, and he's feeling strong."

Once Sano is ready to return to the MLB level, though, his spot isn't necessarily assured. In his absence, utility player Luis Arraez has taken up first base and became an All-Star with his league-leading .348 batting average. Jose Miranda has been another first-base fill-in and also has been a strong bat for the Twins, hitting .306 in June and .308 so far in July.

"I've thought a lot about it. But the truth of the matter is, things in this game change very quickly," Baldelli said. "… I'm not going to get too hell-bent on too many of the particulars because we still have a little ways to go."

Pitching progress

Several Twins pitchers are making progress in their injury recoveries, though some comebacks are more imminent than others. Kenta Maeda threw his 10th bullpen session Tuesday, tossing 30 fastballs. He seems on track for a late-season return after having Tommy John surgery last fall.

Starter Chris Archer has been on the injured list for about a week with left hip tightness and threw three live innings Tuesday, going about 50 pitches. Baldelli said it's possible Archer comes off the IL as soon as he is eligible to on Sunday and pitches before the All-Star break.

Reliever Joe Smith is still on the precipice of coming off the IL with his upper trapezoid tightness. Baldelli said Wednesday could be the day.