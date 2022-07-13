'Don't Make Me Go'

John Cho might have had a very different career if he hadn't risen to fame in the "Harold and Kumar" comedies. He demonstrated a light touch in the "Star Trek" movies and combines leading-man looks with the soul of a character actor in independent dramas such as the great "Columbus" and this tear-jerker. He's a dying man who takes his daughter (Mia Isaac) on one last road trip. It could be maudlin but Cho's subtlety rules the day. Debuts Friday, Amazon Prime

CHRIS HEWITT

'101 Places to Party Before You Die'

This series, based on a bestselling book, sends buddies Adam Pally and Jon Gabrus out on weekend jaunts where the main priority seems to be getting hammered. On their trip to Denver, museums take a back seat to bars that serve deadly cocktails and spicy wings. The comedians spend so much time cracking each other up that you suspect they'd have just as much fun hanging out in one of their basements. 9:30 p.m. Thursday, TruTV

NEAL JUSTIN

'The Rehearsal'

Those familiar with "Nathan for You" already know that Nathan Fielder is one of the oddest ducks in comedy. The audience can't tell where his role as social scientist ends and the role of prankster begins. The mystery deepens in his latest series, much of which centers on an elaborate experiment designed to help a devout Christian prepare for motherhood. Fielder inadvertently becomes too involved — or is it on purpose? Figuring out the truth is only part of the outrageous fun. 9 p.m. Friday, HBO

N.J.

'Good Clean Filth'

The title of Nikki Glaser's latest stand-up special doesn't quite prepare you for the X-rated material, especially an incest bit that may make some HBO viewers reconsider their subscriptions. But those who can handle a shock to the system are in for a treat. Glaser knows better than most that a dirty joke can be brilliant, as long as it's delivered with conviction and cleverness. Just don't invite her to prove it at your church picnic. 9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

N.J.