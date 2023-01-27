Joe Mauer, who will be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame next year, will be inducted into the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame on Aug. 5.

The 39-year-old Mauer, born and raised in St. Paul and the No. 1 overall choice in the 2001 baseball draft, spent his entire 15-year major league career with the Twins. He was a six-time All-Star and is the only catcher in MLB history to win three batting titles.

He was also the 2009 American League MVP, won three Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers before retiring following the 2018 season. The Twins retired his No. 7 in 2019.

Mauer finished his career as a first baseman, making the switch in 2014 after the effect of concussions from playing catcher. His career average was .306.

The Twins made the announcement Friday as part of their weekend TwinsFest, where most of the team's players are set to attend events at the Fillmore and at Target Field.

The Twins Hall of Fame is voted on by a 70-member panel of writers, broadcasters and team affiliated personnel. Mauer is the 38th member.

"This is just a pit stop, in my mind, for Joe on the way to Cooperstown," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.