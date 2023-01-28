The Twins' total attendance last season was 1,801,128, ranking 20th of 30 MLB teams and marking the lowest total since Target Field opened in 2010, minus the pandemic-impacted years. But Twins President St. Peter said he anticipates selling more than 2 million tickets in 2023, including the equivalent of 11,000 season-ticket holders.

Tickets are on sale now, but there are also two new season-ticket packages available starting next week. The "Legends Landing" located in the left field corner is all-inclusive with unlimited food and beverage. The "Business to Baseball" is geared toward business entertainment, featuring Delta Sky 360 Club seats for 12 weekday day games throughout the season.

Those that do come to games this season will see a larger Jumbotron, which was mid-installation Friday. In fact, all of the signage and video boards are being replaced or expanded, partly to reflect the team's new branding.

The Twins have also tweaked the Minnie and Paul celebration sign, adding "Win! Twins" verbiage and updating the technology, including a mechanical handshake between the two mascots. They also added a 12-foot revolving baseball medallion on the right field tower to "serve as a victory symbol for our franchise, but more importantly, it will also serve in our mind as a beacon to the city for Target Field for downtown and for all fans," per St. Peter.