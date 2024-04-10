Introduction: Host Michael Rand start with a game-heavy rundown. The Wolves got 51 points from Anthony Edwards in a win over Washington on the same day they announced they will soon get Karl-Anthony Towns back from injury. And they have a massive game Wednesday in Denver that should determine the No. 1 seed in the West. The Wild, meanwhile, were officially eliminated from playoff contention while the Twins continue to look subpar at the plate.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan joins the show from Augusta, where he is covering an intriguing Masters. How will the field shake out as PGA and LIV golfers share a course? And what will the Tiger Woods impact be? Plus Souhan offers his perspectives on the Twins.

30:00: After looking at best-case scenarios in the draft on Tuesday, Rand today look at what could go wrong for the Vikings.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



