Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Charlie's Penny (9th race). Value play of the day: Astronaut Oscar (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 5 (2,3,6/1,3,4,8/1,6/2,8,9,12/10), $48.

1. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Just Blaze (Murray, Scherer) 124/12-1

2: Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan, Rarick) 124/5-1

3: Ima Harley Too (Lara, Biehler) 124/4-1

4: N. K. Rocket Man (Lopez, Williams) 124/2-1

5: Mishko (Barajas, Silva) 124/6-1

6: Feeding Frenzy (Ulloa, Berndt) 124/5-2

7: Carmenootz (Quinonez, Carmichael) 124/12-1

FEEDING FRENZY (6) came off the bench last time out and past his rivals like they were tied to a post. Returns to his preferred surface for the powerful Berndt barn. N.K. ROCKET MAN (4) will be winging it on the front end early but question how long he can last. IMA HARLEY TOO (3) really likes the Canterbury sod but might need a race.

2. 6 furlongs. G Stakes. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse $50,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Doctor Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/1-1

2: Hot Shot Kid (Hernandez, Robertson) 118/10-1

3: Westons Wildcat (Wade, Ashford, Jr.) 118/9-2

4: Thealligatorhunter (Roman, Padilla) 118/8-5

5: Xavey Dave (Gallardo, Robertson) 118/10-1

DOCTOR OSCAR (1) returns to his home track after a successful fall/winter/spring campaign facing open company. Has lethal early speed and returns to state restricted company. THEALLIGATORHUNTER (4) is as consistent as they come having crossed the finish line first in 12 of 20 starts. If his barn mate falters, he'll be there to pick up the pieces. WESTON WILDCAT (3) comes off an impressive victory last out at Will Rogers but faces significantly tougher today.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Ranger Gus (Roman, Candelas) 124/6-1

2: New Dice (Wade, Litfin) 124/9-2

3: Birdie Machine (Ulloa, Berndt) 124/9-5

4: My Noah (Lara, Diodoro) 124/8-5

5: Grunder (Glass, Rengstorf) 119/8-1

6: Halo's Laddie (Lindsay, Sheehan) 124/15-1

MY NOAH (4) faced better at Oaklawn. Should be stalking the early speed and pounce late. Makes his third start for high percentage trainer Diodoro. BIRDIE MACHINE (3) is third off the winter layoff. Moves up in class off the last out victory. NEW DICE (2) is pace dependent but drops in class. If the early fractions are fast, he might be coming late.

4. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3, 4 and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Russian Tothe Wire (Wade, Lund) 119/4-1

2: Miss Mac Mac (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/5-2

3: Contata Sonata (Hernandez, Biehler) 119/6-1

4: Allotrope (Roman, Berndt) 119/7-2

5: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva) 119/9-2

6: Beverly Dreaming (Glass, Rengstorf) 114/15-1

7: Nine Crowns (Berrios-Lopez, Lund) 119/12-1

8: Highly Creative (Lopez, Rarick) 119/8-1

MISS MAC MAC (2) broke slowly in her two-year-old debut last fall before rushing up into contention and tiring late. With a clean break, she may be the one to catch. ALLOTROPE (4) cuts back in distance after trying a mile at Hawthorne. Could be closing late. HIGHLY CREATIVE (8) was bet down in her debut at Prairie Meadows two weeks ago after posting fast workouts but didn't run a step. Expecting an improved effort today.

5. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Fredonian (Lara, Roberts) 124/10-1

2: Thick Haze (Hernandez, Gutierrez) 124/3-1

3: Club Mesquite (Lopez, Williams) 124/2-1

4: King Nate (Santos, Rarick) 124/12-1

5: Meet Joe (Wade, Kenney) 124/10-1

6: Gopher Gold (Hernandez, Biehler) 124/7-2

7: Last Martini (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin) 119/9-2

8: Cibertruck (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 124/4-1

GOPHER GOLD (6) usually races well off the winter rest. Likes the local lawn and gets 2022 leading jockey in the saddle. THICK HAZE (2) is in good recent form with two placings in last two races down in the desert and is five-for-eight on the Shakopee turf. CLUB MESQUITE (3) gets class relief and speed figures are comparable.

6. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Warrior Boss (Roman, Berndt) 122/9-2

2: Euromantic (Valenzuela, Hanson) 122/12-1

3: Boat Song (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/2-1

4: Reckoning Day (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.) 124/3-1

5: Colonel Klink (Wade, Richard) 122/5-1

6: Schmooze (Murray, Riecken) 122/10-1

7: Lucky McCoy (Lara, Sheehan) 122/15-1

8: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/8-1

ASTRONAUT OSCAR (8) has tactical speed and the advantageous outside draw. Posted the best speed figure of his career two back at Tampa Bay. WARRIOR BOSS (1) comes off the bench for Berndt who wins at 30% off a long layoff. Will be flying late. BOAT SONG (3) exits a nice win in last at Oaklawn but faces tougher today.

7. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Barbara Rohloff (Valenzuela, Rosin) 119/10-1

2: May Disco (Gallardo, Westermann) 124/12-1

3: Chaparrita (Barajas, Silva) 119/8-1

4: Give Em Shade (Harr, Smith) 124/20-1

5: Dura the Explorer (Santos, Carmichael) 124/12-1

6: Elegance N Tonic (Lopez, Rosin) 124/3-1

7: Jewel Azul (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.) 124/5-2

8: Chocolate Freckles (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.) 119/9-2

9: Shezonezestreet (Lara, Roberts) 124/6-1

ELEGANCE N TONIC (6) went wire-to-wire in last down in Arkansas. Returns to the turf where she was successful here last summer. BARBARA ROHLOFF (1) broke her maiden in her last start as a two-year-old. Expect improvement in three-year-old debut and is bred to like the surface change. JEWEL AZUL (7) doesn't like to win bure sure loves to hit the board.

8. 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke) 124/15-1

2: Silver Dash (Valenzuela, Martinez) 124/3-1

3: Sam Sez (Lara, Biehler) 119/20-1

4: Sir Sterling (Gallardo, Rengstorf) 119/15-1

5: Midnight Royal (Roman, Berndt) 124/12-1

6: Scatamaran (Bridgmohan, Richard) 119/15-1

7: Out Run'm (Murray, Espinoza) 124/6-1

8: Yo Dawg (Ulloa, Berndt) 124/8-1

9: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Robertson) 124/6-1

10: Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez, Deshazo) 124/8-1

11: Color Me Legendary (Lopez, Lund) 124/10-1

12: Roses by Liam (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/9-2

SILVER DASH (2) won two of the last three at Turf Paradise. This veteran is in good form and he likes the local strip. ROSES BY LIAM (12) cuts back in distance after two longer efforts at Tampa Bay including a maiden score. Might benefit returning to state-breds. HAPPY HOUR BOBBY (9) has great early speed and could shake loose but finishing strong has been an issue.

9. 6 furlongs. Lady Slipper Stakes. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/8-1

2: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Donlin) 118/15-1

3: It's Her Time (Roman, Robertson) 118/12-1

4: O'Babe (Bridgmohan, Scherer) 118/15-1

5: She's My Warrior (Santos, Padilla) 118/12-1

6: Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez, Silva) 118/12-1

7: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson) 118/9-2

8: Stylin N Profilin (Barajas, Silva) 118/20-1

9: Ready to Runaway (Gallardo, Robertson) 118/4-1

10: Charlie's Penny (Wade, Berndt) 118/7-5

CHARLIE'S PENNY (10) hasn't done much wrong in her career. Has hit the board in nine-of-eleven career starts against open company stakes competition. Absolutely crush many of these foes last fall when facing state-breds for the first time. CLICKBAIT (7) is the two-time defending champion of this race. Has tactical speed and performs well off the layoff. READY TO RUNAWAY (9) has placed second in this race the last two years behind her stablemate. Has banked over $500,000 locally in her career.