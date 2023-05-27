Betting Canterbury Park: Five tips from the Star Tribune's horse racing handicapper
Doing homework on the trainers and jockeys can help pay dividends, but there are other areas worth studying, too.
Fun opening night at Canterbury Park offers a bit of something for everyone
Five things to know from the start of a shorter 2023 season at Shakopee compared to recent years.
Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Sunday, May 28
The Star Tribune handicapper makes his picks for Sunday's races in Shakopee.
Canterbury Park results for Saturday, May 27
Results and payouts from Saturday in Shakopee.
Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Saturday, May 27
Our Star Tribune handicapper makes his picks for the season-opening races in Shakopee.
How Canterbury Park and Minnesota veterinarians are working to keep racehorses safe
As deadly horse racing injuries mount elsewhere, the Shakopee track still sets a standard thanks to a strict approach from state veterinarians.
Canterbury Park enters Saturday's season opener with big first weekend planned
The track is making the adjustment in its first year after the expiration of its purse-enhancement deal with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.