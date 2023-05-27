Harry Hernandez was the leading jockey at Canterbury Park in 2022, and he’s back at the track this season.

Betting Canterbury Park: Five tips from the Star Tribune's horse racing handicapper

Doing homework on the trainers and jockeys can help pay dividends, but there are other areas worth studying, too.

Fun opening night at Canterbury Park offers a bit of something for everyone

Five things to know from the start of a shorter 2023 season at Shakopee compared to recent years.

Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Sunday, May 28

The Star Tribune handicapper makes his picks for Sunday's races in Shakopee.

Canterbury Park results for Saturday, May 27

Results and payouts from Saturday in Shakopee.

Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Saturday, May 27

Florent Geroux atop Stitched easily won the $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby turf race last June 22 at Canterbury Park. This season’s meet begins Saturday with a pair of stakes races on the card.

Our Star Tribune handicapper makes his picks for the season-opening races in Shakopee.

How Canterbury Park and Minnesota veterinarians are working to keep racehorses safe

Hot Shot Kid, a racehorse at Canterbury Park, was examined by Dr. Rebecca Butler this week.

As deadly horse racing injuries mount elsewhere, the Shakopee track still sets a standard thanks to a strict approach from state veterinarians.

Canterbury Park enters Saturday's season opener with big first weekend planned

Ready to Runaway, ridden by Roimes Chirinos, won the $50,000 Minnesota Turf Distaff at Canterbury Park in 2021.

The track is making the adjustment in its first year after the expiration of its purse-enhancement deal with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.