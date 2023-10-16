Actor Jason Momoa is back home in the Midwest to promote his new Meili line of vodka. The "Aquaman" star, who grew up in Iowa, will appear at two west metro liquor stores on Oct. 20 as he winds up a two-week North American tour.

For the opportunity to gaze upon the "Game of Thrones" star, alongside Meili co-founder Blaine Halvorson, plan to line up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Total Wine & More in Minnetonka (14200 Wayzata Blvd.), or from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Costco in St. Louis Park (5801 W. 16th St.). There are also a limited number of signed vodka bottles available for purchase through Eventbrite.

Momoa joins the ranks of other celebrities promoting their own liquor brands, a path well-trod by the likes of George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds.

Meili (pronounced may-lee) is distilled in Bozeman, Mont., where Halvorson, the creator of MadeWorn and Junk Food Clothing, was raised. It's a vodka that espouses the flavor of "unadulterated grain," made with water from a Montana aquifer that results in a pure flavor that's best served neat or over ice — not the usual serving method for a liquor that's often best known for having the least amount of flavor. The name, a Norse tradition, means "the lovely one."

Meili vodka retails for $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. And speaking of bottles, Meili's are made from 100% recycled glass.