Pete Davidson, hot off the heels of hosting "Saturday Night Live," is coming to the Twin Cities.

The comic, who turns 30 on Nov. 16, will be at Mystic Lake Casino Showroom in Prior Lake on Dec. 10.

Davidson became a major star when he was hired as one of the youngest cast members in "SNL" history. He returned to his old haunting grounds over the weekend, sharing some touching thoughts about the Middle East conflict and poking fun at the lukewarm response to his Peacock sitcom, "Bupkis." (The episode also featured guest appearances by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.)

The news could have been a little brighter for local stand-up fans. Over the next couple months, Davidson is touring with John Mulaney. It doesn't appear he will be sharing the bill with another big name when he arrives at Mystic Lake.

Tickets, which start at $82, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit mysticlake.com