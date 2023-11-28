Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Jared Allen, a four-time first-team All-Pro and one of the more relentless pass rushers in NFL history, is back beating on the door to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Already a three-time finalist in his first three years of eligibility, the former Vikings defensive end was announced Tuesday as one of the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2024.

He'll have plenty of company among eligible edge rushers as Julius Peppers, a two-time NFL All-Decade player, joins the fray as a virtual lock to gain entry as a first-ballot selection.

Joining those two on the list of semifinalists are first-year eligible tight end Antonio Gates, first-time finalist running back Tiki Barber, cornerback Eric Allen, tackle Willie Anderson, receiver Anquan Boldin, guard Jahri Evans, linebacker London Fletcher, defensive end Dwight Freeney, running back Eddie George, linebacker James Harrison, safety Rodney Harrison, returner Devin Hester, receiver Torry Holt, receiver Andre Johnson, edge rusher Robert Mathis, receiver Steve Smith Sr., running back Fred Taylor, receiver Hines Ward, running back Ricky Watters, receiver Reggie Wayne, defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, linebacker Patrick Willis and safety Darren Woodson.

The 50-member selection committee will now trim that list to 15 finalists. The committee will then vote on the Class of 2024 before the Super Bowl. Also being considered are coach/contributor finalist Buddy Parker and seniors committee finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

A maximum of five modern-era finalists can be selected.

Allen, who ranks 12th on the NFL's career sack list with 136, made the cut from 15 to 10 finalists for the first time last year. Fellow edge rusher DeMarcus Ware, who ranks ninth with 138 ½ sacks, went on to make the Class of 2023 in his second year of eligibility. Freeney — who ranks 18th in sacks with 125 ½, won a Super Bowl and made the NFL's All-Decade team for the 2000s – didn't survive the cut from 15 to 10 in his first year of eligibility.

The logjam at edge rusher remains, however, as Peppers steps in with 159 ½ sacks (fourth-most all-time), spots on the NFL's All-Decade teams for the 2000s and 2010s, three first-team All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowls in a 17-year career with Carolina, Chicago and Green Bay.

Freeney played 16 seasons (2002-17) for six teams. He was first-team All-Pro three times.

Allen played 12 seasons (2004-15) for the Chiefs (2004-07), Vikings (2008-13), Bears (2014-15) and Panthers (2015). He was first-team All-Pro four times, three with the Vikings.