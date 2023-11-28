Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: In a hideous 12-10 Vikings loss to the Bears, the flaws of both quarterback Joshua Dobbs and head coach Kevin O'Connell were on display. Dobbs can be flustered into mistakes, which led to four interceptions and other turnover-worthy plays. O'Connell did him no favors with the game plan and did the Vikings no favors — again — with his questionable in-game management.

13:00: Randy Johnson joins host Michael Rand to talk about the Gophers football program, which is doing some soul-searching even as it prepares for a bowl game. Four consecutive losses and a 5-7 record has already led the Gophers to seek changes in the transfer portal.

32:00: How quickly opinions of coaches can change.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports