Bears 12, Vikings 10: Stories, photos and more from Monday Night Football
Vikings lose to Bears 12-10: Joshua Dobbs throws four interceptions; Bears kick four field goals.
Joshua Dobbs threw four interceptions and his future at quarterback is up for debate as the Vikings missed a chance to move closer to first-place Detroit by losing 12-10 to the last-place Bears.
The Joshua Dobbs Story crashes back to Earth in Vikings' 12-10 loss to Bears
NFL backups and journeymen are just that for a reason. Joshua Dobbs' story remains a sweet one, but no longer one of a season-saver after Monday night vs. Chicago.
Five extra points: Bears tried to lose but Vikings wouldn't let them
The Bears finally met their match when it came to insisting that the other team win as Joshua Dobbs faltered and Kevin O'Connell made some strange play-calling decisions.
Bears stifle Vikings' run game as Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler struggle
With legendary running backs Chuck Foreman, Robert Smith and Adrian Peterson at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings two main backs managed 60 yards on 14 attempts.
Podcast: Is a Vikings quarterback change coming after Joshua Dobbs' four turnovers vs. Bears?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night, including whether this will lead to a change under center.
Three keys to the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears
In a sloppy game, the Bears grabbed four interceptions and found more success on third down to gain an edge against the Vikings.
Justin Jefferson sits out again as Vikings remain cautious with star receiver
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed his seventh game with a hamstring injury on Monday. He is expected to be ready for a return Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.