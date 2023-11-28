Bears 12, Vikings 10: Stories, photos and more from Monday Night Football

Vikings lose to Bears 12-10: Joshua Dobbs throws four interceptions; Bears kick four field goals. Joshua Dobbs threw four interceptions and his future at quarterback is up for debate as the Vikings missed a chance to move closer to first-place Detroit by losing 12-10 to the last-place Bears.

