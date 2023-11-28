Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) gets rid of the ball as he’s brought down in the second quarter of a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

Bears 12, Vikings 10: Stories, photos and more from Monday Night Football

Vikings lose to Bears 12-10: Joshua Dobbs throws four interceptions; Bears kick four field goals.

November 28, 2023 - 5:57 AM

Joshua Dobbs threw four interceptions and his future at quarterback is up for debate as the Vikings missed a chance to move closer to first-place Detroit by losing 12-10 to the last-place Bears.

The Joshua Dobbs Story crashes back to Earth in Vikings' 12-10 loss to Bears

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, often under pressure Monday night, threw four interceptions.

November 27, 2023 - 11:02 PM

NFL backups and journeymen are just that for a reason. Joshua Dobbs' story remains a sweet one, but no longer one of a season-saver after Monday night vs. Chicago.

Five extra points: Bears tried to lose but Vikings wouldn't let them

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) slips away from Gervon Dexter Sr. of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

November 28, 2023 - 6:04 AM

The Bears finally met their match when it came to insisting that the other team win as Joshua Dobbs faltered and Kevin O'Connell made some strange play-calling decisions.

Bears stifle Vikings' run game as Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler struggle

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) rushes for yards in the third quarter of a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

November 27, 2023 - 11:21 PM

With legendary running backs Chuck Foreman, Robert Smith and Adrian Peterson at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings two main backs managed 60 yards on 14 attempts.

Podcast: Is a Vikings quarterback change coming after Joshua Dobbs' four turnovers vs. Bears?

 November 28, 2023 - 12:06 AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night, including whether this will lead to a change under center.

Three keys to the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears

Jaylon Johnson intercepted a pass intended for Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in the second quarter Monday.

November 27, 2023 - 11:52 PM

In a sloppy game, the Bears grabbed four interceptions and found more success on third down to gain an edge against the Vikings.