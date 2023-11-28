The Vikings will have their second-latest bye in franchise history this week, as players leave town for a long-awaited break after a 12-game stretch that concluded with a prime-time game against the Bears.

A late night, and a disconcerting result, will send them into their week off with a deep series of questions.

In what figured to be their final game before Justin Jefferson's return, the Vikings showed how badly they could use a jolt on offense, in a 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night, when their passing game looked as anemic as it had in Kevin O'Connell's time as head coach.

Joshua Dobbs threw for just 163 yards and was intercepted four times in the loss, which was the Vikings' second in a row (by three total points), their sixth this season by one score and the latest in which they could rue their own mistakes.

The loss dropped the Vikings to 6-6, ended their five-game win streak against the Bears and meant they would head into their bye just a half-game up on the Packers for the NFC's final playoff spot.

Dobbs became the first Vikings quarterback to throw four interceptions in a game since Sept. 14, 2014, when Matt Cassel threw four picks against his former team and the Vikings lost their home opener at TCF Bank Stadium, 30-7 to the Patriots. After back-to-back wins to begin his time in Minnesota, the former Cardinals quarterback has now thrown five interceptions against two touchdowns in his last two games. His 51.6 passer rating was the third-lowest by a Vikings QB in O'Connell's tenure as head coach, ahead of only Kirk Cousins' 51.1 rating in Philadelphia last year and his 49.2 rating in Green Bay on Jan. 1.

Before their final drive of the first half, the Vikings had posted 24 yards of offense, punting on their opening drive before a pair of Dobbs interceptions.

On the first interception, Dobbs tried to hit Jordan Addison on a corner route when Jaylon Johnson peeled off Brandon Powell's route and sunk underneath Addison's route, picking off a pass that was slightly underthrown. On the next series, Dobbs fired one over the middle that bounced off Addison's hands and into Jaquan Brisker's waiting arms.

The Vikings forced Chicago punts on both series, though, and on the final drive before halftime, Brandon Powell deftly twisted in midair to haul in a slot fade from Dobbs that gained 28 yards. A 26-yard pass interference penalty on Kyler Gordon against T.J. Hockenson — the Bears' sixth penalty of the half — put the Vikings in the red zone, and after a Dobbs intentional grounding flag, Greg Joseph tied the game with a field goal on the final play of the half.

On the first series of the third quarter, O'Connell kept the offense on the field on fourth-and-7, and Dobbs found Hockenson on an out route. But his pass was behind Hockenson, who caught it short of the sticks and couldn't stretch for a first down before being driven out of bounds. The Bears drove for a field goal on the next possession, and added three more points on their next series, following a Tremaine Edmunds interception of Dobbs that bounced off K.J. Osborn's hands.

Dobbs' fourth interception, thrown while the quarterback was in DeMarcus Walker's grasp, bounced off Justin Jones' hands before Gordon hauled it in. The turnover gave Chicago the ball on the Vikings' 38, with a chance to take a two-score lead that might have sealed the game.

On a second-and-10, defensive coordinator Brian Flores sent six pass rushers after Fields, who stepped up in the pocket to try and avoid Josh Metellus blitzing off the edge. Danielle Hunter, who'd sacked Fields on the play six weeks ago that took him off the field for five games with a thumb injury, stripped the quarterback of the ball, and Sheldon Day recovered a fumble that might have saved the game.

A play after Addison missed a chance for a game-turning thunderbolt when he stepped out of bounds before catching a deep shot, the rookie hauled in a 14-yard pass while sliding in the middle of the field. The catch survived a Matt Eberflus challenge, and Dobbs hit Hockenson with back-to-back strikes to finish the drive, finding him for a 17-yard score when the tight end made a leaping grab against Eddie Jackson in coverage.

The score put the Vikings up 10-9, and they got the ball in Chicago territory when Metellus forced a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Barr.

But the Vikings gained no yards on three plays, and from Chicago 43 O'Connell chose to punt on fourth-and-10 rather than trying Greg Joseph from 61 yards. Ryan Wright's punt went out of bounds at the Bears' 22, traveling only 26 yards and putting Chicago just 45 yards from field goal range.

Fields danced away from two Vikings sack attempts, throwing the ball out of bounds twice to keep the Bears from losing yardage. He fired to the Chicago sideline before Hunter could pull him down on the second play, as an irate O'Connell screamed at an official for a penalty.

There was no flag, though, and when the Vikings rushed four on the next play on third and 10, Fields had time to step up in a clean pocket. He hit a wide-open D.J. Moore for 36 yards against zone coverage to the Vikings 13. Four plays later, Cairo Santos connected with his fourth field goal in five attempts to put Chicago up 12-10.

It left the Vikings time for just two plays: a Kene Nwangwu kick return that cost the Vikings five seconds while putting them 10 yards further upfield than a touchback, and a desperation attempt to score on a series of laterals. The game ended when Dalton Risner tried to throw the ball backwards, and officials ruled the Vikings had thrown an illegal forward pass on the play anyway.