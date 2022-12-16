Retired federal magistrate judge Janie Mayeron will take over as vice chair for the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents, following an election Friday morning that focused on a question of what it meant to have diverse leadership.

The election came almost two months after Regent Steve Sviggum stepped down from the leadership role following an outcry over his remarks questioning whether the system's Morris campus had become "too diverse."

The board voted 9 to 3 Friday morning to select Mayeron over Regent James Farnsworth, whose candidacy some students supported in part because they wanted the board to elect a leader of color.

The University of Minnesota, like other institutions across the nation, has changed its recruitment strategies in recent years as it tries to attract a pool of high school graduates that is becoming both smaller and more racially and ethnically diverse. Some students have called on Sviggum to resign, saying they worry his remarks will harm those efforts.

The Board of Regents consists of 12 volunteers appointed by state lawmakers, who are then tasked with setting tuition rates, reviewing legal and business matters and completing other tasks that shape the university's trajectory. The vice chair helps set the board's agenda and is expected to take over if the chair isn't able to serve.

During Friday's election, regents who supported Mayeron's selection said they valued her experience as a former judge and lawyer and believed it would allow her to help build consensus on difficult issues.

Regent Ruth Johnson, who voted for Mayeron, said she wanted to "affirm that diversity is very important — diversity of gender, race, age and life experiences." She said she believed the current board — which includes five women and four people of color — was the most diverse she could remember.

Regent Bo Thao-Urabe, who also voted for Mayeron, said diversity was crucial for the institution's success, saying that both the university and its students and employees lose out if people "feel like they are not fully welcomed and embraced."

Still, she added that it was "important that we not use the moment to talk about tokenizing and just creating a seat because we are in a difficult position."

Regent Darrin Rosha, who voted for Farnsworth for the position, said he was concerned that people were talking about tokenization and supported Farnsworth because he felt he was a qualified candidate who had shown a willingness to engage with fellow regents.

Rosha noted that he has served on regents for several years and said "this will be the first time I get to vote for a person of color."

Rosha, Farnsworth and Sviggum voted for Farnsworth.

The election happened almost two months after Sviggum in a public meeting questioned whether the system's Morris campus had become "too diverse."

The controversy unfolded at a challenging time for the campus. Morris often ranks high among public liberal arts schools but, like others across the nation, it has struggled with enrollment. The system's goals call for Morris to have 1,700 students by 2025, but it had just 1,068 at one recent count.

In a regents meeting in October, Morris' acting Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen attributed the decline to a number of factors: the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting attitudes toward higher education, changing demographics and increased competition for Minnesota students.

Sviggum asked how the campus fits into Minnesota's higher education system and whether the market was oversaturated. Stating multiple times that he was "on thin ice," he asked if it was possible Morris had become "too diverse."

Sviggum issued a public apology. Student leaders at Morris and other University of Minnesota campuses issued public letters this week calling for Sviggum's immediate resignation, saying they doubted the sincerity of his apology and his commitment to strengthening diversity. Their calls echoed ones made earlier this fall by the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors, a group of 25 Twin Cities American Indian organizations.

Sviggum has not resigned from the board. He is one of four regents whose terms expire next year, and he has not applied to serve again. The exact dates when their terms will end is determined by state lawmakers, who decide who serves on the board.

This story is developing and will be updated.