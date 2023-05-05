Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

After leading Jamf Holding Corp. for eight years and taking the software company public, CEO Dean Hager will retire in September.

John Strosahl, currently the Minneapolis-based company's president and chief operating officer, will take over as chief executive on Sept. 2, the company said.

Hager, 56, became CEO of the software management company in 2015 and led it through its July 2020 IPO. The initial public offering raised $468 million, more money than expected.

Jamf provides device management and security solutions for organizations that use Apple computers and devices. Since the IPO, Jamf has increased revenue each quarter from 25% to 40% and consistently beat expectations.

However, companies have largely slowed their purchases of new or replacement phones and computer equipment given the uncertain economic environment. Industry data from Gartner showed shipments of Apple computers was down 34% in the first quarter from the same quarter a year ago.

For the quarter ended March 31, Jamf lost $24.2 million, or 20 cents a share. In the same period a year ago, the company lost $25.6 million, or 21 cents a share.

Revenue increased 22% to $132.2 million and beat analyst expectations of $129 million.

"Jamf is pleased to report that our first quarter of 2023 marks the 12th consecutive quarter where Jamf outperformed expectations," Hager said. "This performance, amid the backdrop of a difficult macroeconomic environment, is a testament to Jamf's strong business fundamentals and exceptional execution by our team."

Hager addressed his retirement in the company's earnings conference call.

"My decision to retire has been part of a personal plan with my wife, Jenny, for quite some time, " Hager said. "I recently informed the board that I felt now is the right time to begin the transition process."

Strosahl was the first person Hager hired.

Jamf released its earnings and made the retirement announcement after the market closed Thursday. Shares of Jamf closed Thursday at $17.92, up less than 1%. Over the past 52 weeks, shares have ranged between $17.16 and $31.50 a share.