Tuesday was a good day for Timberwolves Twitter outrage, which to be honest doesn't really differentiate it from a lot of other days.

Those who follow the team closely were perplexed — and sometimes angry — that third-year forward Jaden McDaniels was not named to either the first or second NBA all-defense teams.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley were the forwards on the first team. Draymond Green and O.G. Anunoby were the second-team forwards. It's hard to argue with any of those picks, but a lot of people did anyway.

McDaniels was sixth among forwards in the voting, including three first-team tallies — a decent and, to me, fair showing for an ascending player who isn't quite there yet in terms of consistency and name recognition.

If there was a third team, he'd be on it. If he keeps playing the way he did this year, and avoids literal and metaphorical walls, McDaniels should be an all-defensive player multiple times in years to come.

But as I talked about on Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, the more interesting Timberwolves-related story to emerge from the voting had nothing to do with McDaniels.

If there was one player at the start of the season who figured to be a cinch to make one of the teams, it was not McDaniels. Rather, it was prized offseason acquisition Rudy Gobert.

Gobert was named first-team all-defense in his last six seasons with Utah, including three Defensive Player of the Year awards (2018, 2019 and 2021). In making the first team last season with the Jazz, Gobert garnered the vast majority (76) of first place votes.

That is the player the Wolves and beleaguered personnel boss Tim Connelly thought they were acquiring when they sent a package of useful players and a boatload of picks to the Jazz this offseason.

But Gobert this season for the Wolves was more of a B+ defender than an A. His defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions), per Basketball Reference, was the highest it had been (109). His defensive box score plus-minus of 0.6 was still above average but the worst of his career.

Gobert's blocks per game dipped to No. 12 in the league after being consistently in the top three. Same with his defensive win shares (No. 14). Again, those are still the marks of an above-average defensive player — but not the elite one he had been.

It showed in the voting. After six consecutive years on the first team, Gobert didn't get a single vote for either first- or second-team out of the 100 ballots cast.

Making matters slightly worse? Walker Kessler, the rookie center who went to the Jazz as part of the Gobert trade, did get one second-place vote.

Perhaps Gobert's health was worse than we knew this season and he will return to form next year and beyond. Or maybe a player who is about to turn 31 is on a noticeable decline?

The Wolves better hope it's the former and not the latter.

Here are four other things to know today:

*Jose Miranda's demotion to AAA St. Paul was the right move even if his struggles this season are a concern. I keep thinking of Danny Valencia, the former Twins third baseman who was very good as a rookie in 2010 (.311 average, .799 OPS in a half-season) before falling to .246 the next year and .198 in 2012, his last year with the Twins.

*The tributes to former Vikings QB Joe Kapp, who died this week, have been tremendous. The are also a great reminder of how different the position is now than it used to be. Kapp threw 47 interceptions on 699 pass attempts with the Vikings over his three seasons. Kirk Cousins has thrown 50 interceptions on 2,770 attempts with the Vikings over his five seasons.

*If you want more on the split between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, ESPN has you covered.

*I was very wrong about the Nuggets vs. Suns series. I thought Phoenix would take care of Denver fairly easily. Instead it's Denver with a 3-2 lead after a convincing Game 5 win on Tuesday. It makes the Wolves' first-round showing look a little better in retrospect.