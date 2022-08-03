Introduction: Host Michael Rand declares today a sigh of relief day on two fronts in Minnesota sports. Twins fans (and probably players) who were desperate for upgrades to the first-place club watched the front office deliver three impact trades with the additions of relief pitchers Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer plus starter Tyler Mahle. And the Wild welcomed Kirill Kaprizov back to Minnesota on Tuesday after an uneasy offseason in which he was temporarily unable to leave Russia.

7:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a more thorough breakdown of the Twins trades plus a look at the big questions facing Gophers football with camp underway.

30:00: Saying goodbye to legend Vin Scully.

