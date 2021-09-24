'Foundation'

Isaac Asimov's sprawling tale is considered one of the most influential sci-fi series in literary history. But Hollywood has had a hard time figuring out how to bring it to the screen. After watching the first few episodes of this new drama, you'll understand why. The plot, which tracks the slow demise of the galaxy, jumps back and forth over centuries with no comedy relief. It's sort of fun to count the ways Asimov's work influenced "Star Wars" and "Star Trek," but that game quickly gets old. Unlike in those franchises, the mood is so somber here you may find yourself pining for a cameo from Jar Jar Binks. Apple TV Plus

'Citizen Hearst'

Much of our opinion about William Randolph Hearst is based on "Citizen Kane," Orson Welles' fictional take on the legendary newspaper publisher. This two-part, four-hour "American Experience" documentary, narrated by Minnesota native Peter Krause, doesn't dismiss that image, but it offers a back story, explaining Hearst's unrelenting drive. Hint: It has nothing to do with obsessing over a sled named Rosebud. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Attack of the Hollywood Cliches'

Rob Lowe hosts this look back at how films lean on tired tropes -- the rebellious cop, cocky characters chomping on apples, baguettes sticking out of grocery bags -- even when they don't make much sense. Too much of this fast-paced special seems like an excuse to run clips from classic movies, but there are standout moments when the "experts" dissect unfair traditions. I would have been just fine if the entire hour had consisted of Florence Pugh railing against heroines having to do their action scenes in high heels. Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

'La Brea'

One of the most telling scenes in this new drama comes when a character wonders aloud whether they're all stuck in an episode of "Lost." He wishes. It's all too obvious the show is desperate to follow in the footsteps of that TV classic. But unlike other past pretenders, "La Brea" actually has a shot at catching on. The plot -- a group of strangers find themselves stranded in a mysterious world after tumbling into a Los Angeles sinkhole -- is both simple and rich, a combination that may have you coming back for more. If the predicament doesn't impress you, the special effects will. 8 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Midnight Mass'

Mixing horror and religion can be a sin, but this new drama manages to pull it off. Zach Gilford ("Friday Night Lights") plays an ex-convict who returns to his isolated fishing town that's dealing with an economic downturn, the arrival of a mysterious priest and the sudden death of every cat. Each episode is packed with as many biblical references as you get in a Sunday sermon. God forgive you for getting hooked. Netflix