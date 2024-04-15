Don't blame WCCO-TV for cutting off Billy Joel.

It was the CBS network that started the firestorm Sunday night when it decided to break away early from the taped broadcast of "Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden," forcing local affiliates to start their late-night newscasts.

The veteran musician was wrapping up "Piano Man," one of his most beloved ballads, when the screen went blank for a few seconds at around 10:30 p.m., then went to local news in markets throughout the East and Central time zones.

The concert was scheduled to end at 10 p.m. but was delayed because of bonus coverage of the Masters golf tournament earlier in the evening. Fans on social media were quick to blame their local stations but it was purely a network decision.

CBS has yet to address the outrage. But it could have long-range implications. In 1968, NBC decided to break away from a close game between the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders to start its presentation of the movie, "Heidi." The call was so unpopular that it changed the way TV aired NFL games.

Those who have Paramount+ can watch the entire concert, which included an appearance from Sting, on the streaming service.











