Investigators have identified the man who was fatally shot by police in his St. Paul apartment complex while allegedly coming at officers with a knife after threatening others in the building.

Yia Xiong, 65, was shot about 5 p.m. Saturday at the Winslow Commons in the 100 block of S. Western Avenue, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court. Xiong's identity was also confirmed Wednesday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension searched the apartment building in the West 7th neighborhood that night and recovered a bloody knife from the lounge, near where Xiong was shot by one officer, and numerous spent cartridge casings and bullets elsewhere, the affidavit read. Xiong died at the scene.

Sgt. Mike Ernster said a few hours after the shooting that all officers involved would be placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The officers were wearing active body cameras, whose recordings will will be used as part of the BCA's investigation.

Ernster said the identities of people involved in the incident and other details will need to come from the BCA, which has yet to release any specific information.

According to the affidavit and earlier information from police:

Calls came in to police about a man with a knife who was seen in various parts of the complex. One caller told 911 that the man was kicked out of a party in the first-floor community room.

Holding a knife, the man advanced toward police officers after they found him in a first-floor hall.

"Officers attempted to get him to drop the knife," Ernster said Saturday night. "The officers retreated as the man advanced toward them. One officer deployed a Taser, and another fired shots at the man."

Resuscitation efforts by Fire Department medics were unsuccessful, and Xiong was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than 220 officer-involved shootings have occurred in Minnesota since 2000, including at least 30 in St. Paul, according to a Star Tribune database.

Before Xiong's death, the most recent incident of law enforcement killing someone in Minnesota occurred on Dec. 14, when 34-year-old Brent A. Alsleben was shot in New Auburn. He allegedly used a knife to fight with officers who were sent to check on his mental welfare.

On Dec. 4, St. Paul police fatally shot a 24-year-old man near Hudson Road and Earl Street. Police have said that Howard Johnson displayed a gun and was attempting to commit a carjacking as police moved in to make an arrest, and he was fatally shot by officers.