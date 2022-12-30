Bingo

Assist clients at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Transport residents in wheelchairs and assist while playing. Two Fridays a month. Must be vaccinated for COVID-19. lyngblomsten.org

Spark creativity

Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. The Creativity Festival will be held in January at the University of Minnesota. Help presenters and students in the hands-on sessions, assist with lunch, guide students and more. successbeyond.org

Board of directors

Wingspan Life Resources serves people with developmental and other disabilities by offering residential care in 29 group homes. In-home services are available for those living with family or independently. Three-year term. Quarterly meetings. Financial, legal, marketing, organizational development, volunteer resource and fundraising experience is a plus. wingspanlife.org

Drivers

Help PRISM's food shelf in Golden Valley. Use PRISM's vehicle to pick up donated food from specific west metro stores. Must have valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload the vehicle (30-plus pounds). prismmpls.org

Cutting hair

Share your professional skills. Help Avivo provide haircuts to clients across the metro area, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have valid Minnesota license. avivomn.org

Greeter

Help Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park. Greet visitors, assist with security badge process and other administrative tasks. Weekly three-hour shift for three months. Should be familiar with Microsoft Office. volunteer.2harvest.org

Help animals

Assist Ruff Start Rescue with foster homes for rescued animals. Love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for the pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. www.ruffstartrescue.org

Home work

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. Handyman or light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance needed. Further opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

Computer help

Help Literacy Minnesota support adult learners who are developing and improving their computer skills in a lab setting. Must be at least 18 and able to commit two to three hours a week. No experience or diploma required. Training provided. literacymn.org

Thank-you caller

Help Second Harvest Heartland make calls to thank donors for supporting their mission. Two to three hours a week. Can make calls from home. Must have computer access to maintain and update lists. Weekdays, 9-4 p.m. volunteer.2harvest.org

Find more:

Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.