The Timberwolves kick off the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but the team is ramping up its plans for revelers two days later with a parking lot takeover in downtown Minneapolis.

The team will host a party before and during Friday's game next to Gluek's Bar and Restaurant. Doors open at 4 p.m. The event will feature performances by DJ Cav and Nur-D, the pop culture-enamored hip-hop artist who's fresh off a two-day run with the Minnesota Orchestra.

Admission is free but requires registration. The Wolves will broadcast the game on the stage.

"It's an incredible time to be a Timberwolves fan and we look forward to providing the best fans in the NBA with exciting opportunities to gather and celebrate Wolves basketball," Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke said in a news release.

The event will feature bars sponsored by Jack Daniel's and Michelob, and a Chik-fil-A food truck. Treasure Island Resort and Casino will host a prize wheel and the Wolves will host a pop-up team store in the parking lot.

More watch parties downtown

The team is once again partnering with 11 downtown Minneapolis bars and restaurants for official watch parties on Wednesday and Friday. They are:

Tom's Watch Bar, 609 Hennepin Av., tomswatchbar.com

Lyon's Pub, 16 S. 6th St., lyonspub.com

Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., kierans.com

The Loop, 606 N. Washington Av., Unit 100, theloopmpls.com

8th Street Grill, 800 S. Marquette Av., Unit 107, 8thstreetgrillmn.com

The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, the-local.com

Sneaky Pete's, 14 N. 5th St., ultimatefunbar.com

Jackson's Hole, 106 N. 3rd St., jacksonsholempls.com

The Loon Cafe, 500 1st Av. N., looncafe.com

Gluek's Restaurant and Bar, 16 N. 6th St., glueks.com

The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Av. S., thecornerbar.com