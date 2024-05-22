Timberwolves excitement is reaching the highest level of Minnesota state government.

Early Wednesday, ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed "Wolves Back Day" on social media. The Timberwolves take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. at Target Center, the first time the Wolves have reached the conference finals in 20 years. The first letter of each line of Walz's proclamation nodded to the state's unofficial new motto, courtesy of Anthony Edwards.

"WHEREAS: Young and old sports fans have a sense of optimism not often felt in Minnesota; and WHEREAS: At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, all eyes will be North as the Timberwolves bring conference championship basketball back to Minnesota again," Walz wrote in the proclamation, shared on social media but not on the governor's official proclamation page.

Walz also slipped in two words that have become ubiquitous in the Twin Cities: "WHEREAS: Naz Reid."

"WHEREAS: Sports have the power to bring people together, and Minnesota fans are excited to cheer on our beloved Timberwolves," Walz concluded.

Read Walz's full proclamation below: