Hottest Temperatures of Summer Shaping Up

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body; check out the heat related illnesses that can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others. According to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment the following groups are particularly vulnerable to heat; check in with friends and relatives who fall in one of these populations, especially if they don't have air conditioning.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet locked in a car, even in the winter. If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes! A reported 33 children died in hot cars in 2022. To see the latest information for 2023, go to this link. Deaths routinely are reported as early as April and tragedies continue into December in southern states.

Safety Tips

Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.

Dress for summer. Lightweight, light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.

Foods (like proteins) that increase metabolic heat production also increase water loss.

Drink plenty of water or non-alcoholic fluids. Your body needs water to keep cool. Drink plenty of fluids even if you don't feel thirsty.

Don't get too much sun. Sunburn makes the job of heat dissipation that much more difficult.

See more from NOAA HERE:

Heat Related Illness

During extremely hot and humid weather, your body's ability to cool itself is challenged. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and you or someone you care about may experience a heat-related illness. It is important to know the symptoms of excessive heat exposure and the appropriate responses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides a list of warning signs and symptoms of heat illness, and recommended first aid steps. Some of these symptoms and steps are listed below.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen and Heavy sweating.

Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating, Weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting,

Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour

Heat Stroke

Symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.

Throbbing headache, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness. First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.

"NOAA Predicts Widespread Extreme Heat This Summer: 10 Ways to Adapt Your Home and Garden Now"

"With this record-breaking summer of heat affecting much of the nation, discover ways to stay cool and protect your home and yard. The heat is on. Much of the U.S. is expected to experience extreme heat this summer, and it's already happening. Both NOAA's 2023 Summer Outlook and The Farmers' Almanac summer forecast warn of a season of record-breaking temperatures that will linger for months and possibly trigger drought, wildfires, tornadoes, heavy storms, and health concerns for those in its path. Heat waves are nothing new, but this is no ordinary heat wave. Between climate change making heat waves more likely and intense, and the El Niño pattern of warmer sea temperatures now in effect, summer weather extremes are intensified. A big concern is that this new, more dangerous type of heat wave is preventing temperatures from cooling down enough overnight to offer a break. In fact, in some places, overnight temperature records are more frequent or extreme than the daytime records being set for highs."

The Hottest Week of 2023 Coming Up

This week ahead will likely be the hottest week of 2023 for Minneapolis. According to NOAA's NDFD, we could see highs in the 90s all week with hottest readings peaking around 100F on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service will likely issue heat headlines this week.

Warmest Days of 2023 So Far

Here are the warmest 16 days of 2023 so far. Note that we've (15) days in the 90s, which is more than what we typically average in a given year of (14) days. The warmest day was 95F on July 3rd, but we could surpass that a couple/few times this week. Stay tuned...

Average Number of 90F Days At MSP

Looking at the last 30 years, the average number of 90F days at the MSP Airport is (14). July is the hottest month with an average of (6) 90F days. We've only had (3) days in the 90s this July, but have already had (14) days in the 90s this year. Last year we had (18) days in the 90s and in 2021 there were (27) days in the 90s. The most number of 90F days in any single year was (44) set in 1988.

2nd Driest May 15th Through July 21st on Record

It has been very dry across much of the region this summer with only 1.99" of rain falling at the MSP Airport from May 15th to July 21st. This is the 2nd driest such period on record with the driest being 1.90" set in 1988.

60 Day Precipitation Anomaly

The map below shows the 60 day precipitation anomaly, which indicates that some locations are nearly -3.00" to nearly -7.00" below average (in red/pink) since mid May. Spots in Southwestern and northwestern Minnesota still have a bit of a surplus, but much of the region is well below average precipitation.

Drought Update

Drought conditions continue to deepen across the region with a few pockets of Extreme Drought now showing up (in red). The last time that parts of Minnesota were in an Extreme Drought was back in mid December, nearly 7 months ago.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through next week shows a few pockets of heavy rainfall, but mainly across the northern part of the state. Some locations there could see close to 0.50", but most locations will once again be dry during this very hot week of July.

Simulated Radar

The simulated radar from early AM Tuesday to midday Wednesday shows another round of showers and thunderstorms developing across the region late Tuesday through early AM Wednesday. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall before significant heat pours in Wednesday and Thursday.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Tuesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Tuesday, July 25th will be hot with temps warming into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Feels like temps will be a little warmer, possibly in the upper 90s, so take it easy out there. Clouds will increase later in the day with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Tuesday shows temps starting around 70s in the morning and topping out in the mid 90s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny through the first half of the day with increasing clouds later in the afternoon in advance of t-showers possible overnight. Southerly winds will be around 10mph, so there won't be much relief from the wind.

Weather Outlook For Tuesday

Temps on Tuesday will warm into the 80s and 90s across much of Minnesota, which will be nearly +10F above average. This will likely be our 16th day with highs in the 90s this year. Note that our average is 14.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows a very temperatures continue this week with readings in the 90s. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching the century mark. Note that the last time we hit 100F in the Twin Cities was on June 20th, 2022. If we hit 100F this week, it'll be the 70th time in history!

Stickier Dewpoints Linger Early This Week

The dewpoint forecast over the next several days shows a gradual increase in humidity into what will likely be one of our hottest weeks of 2023. By Wednesday and Thursday, dewpoint readings will approach 70F, which is almost tropical!

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities through our last full week of July shows very hot temps moving in. As the heat moves in, there could be a few showers and storms, but most will stay dry as the heat bubble moves in. As the heat breaks a little later in the week, we could see a little more widespread t-shower activity once again.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions across parts of the Central US will be unsettled at times with chances of showers and thunderstorms drifting through. There could be a few isolated severe storms with locally heavy rainfall. The large ridge of high pressure in the Western US will be responsible for a few monsoonal storms as well.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures shifting back to the Southern and Western US. Temps will return to normal across the Midwest and will be below average in the Northeast.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

Heading into the first full week of August, more unsettled weather will be possible across parts of the Intermountain-West and also along the East Coast.

Hottest Temperatures of Summer Shaping Up

By Paul Douglas

Unlike Arizona, this week's heat across the Upper Midwest will not be a "dry heat". It will be a "hot heat". Think daylong sauna, without the towel. A sweaty adventure. High noon in Tampa, at low tide. Gulp.

While the west dries out atmospheric moisture content has been rising generally east of the Mississippi in recent decades, fueling increasingly costly flash floods, while making summer heat feel worse. The dreaded "heat index" may top 105F by Wednesday and Thursday, quite possibly the hottest days of summer, with highs in the upper 90s if the sun is out.

One wildcard: convection. Jungle-like heat and humidity will leave the atmosphere explosively unstable. Strong to severe T-storms may erupt, even a "derecho" close to home.

The leading edge of this heat dome may spark a few rowdy T-storms tonight and early Wednesday, but if the sun stays out tomorrow afternoon we should see upper 90s. If the metro sees 100F it will be only the 70th time since 1871. Comfortable 80s return this weekend. Hallelujah!

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Hot sun. T-storm tonight. Winds: S 8-13. High 95.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated t-showers. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 73.

WEDNESDAY: Damp start, then blazing sunshine. Winds: SW 8-13. High: 97.

THURSDAY: Feels like 105. A few T-storms nearby. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 77. High 98.

FRIDAY: Tropical. Strong T-storms possible. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 73. High 91.

SATURDAY: More tolerable. T-storms up north. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine, probably dry. Winds: N 8-13. Wake-up: 661. High: 83.

MONDAY: Closer to average, passing T-storm? Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.

This Day in Weather History

July 25th

2000: An F4 tornado hits the town of Granite Falls. One person is killed and there is 20 million dollars in damage.

1915: Frost hits northeastern Minnesota.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 25th

Average High: 83F (Record: 99F set in 1941 & 1999)

Average Low: 65F (Record: 50F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 2.07" set in 1878

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 25th

Sunrise: 5:51m

Sunset: 8:47pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 56 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 2 Minutes & 6 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 40 minutes

Moon Phase for July 25th at Midnight

0.4 Days Since First Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Tuesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be very steamy across the Central and Southwestern US with readings running nearly +10F above average. There could be a few record highs across the Southwest through midweek as well.

National Weather Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday will feature a few rowdy storms across parts of the Midwest on the leading edge of some fairly impressive heat that will continue to bubble north through the week ahead. There will also be a few strong storms in the Northeast with locally heavy rainfall.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Wednesday shows scattered storms along the Gulf Coast and also in the Desert Southwest. There will be a few strong storms across the Midwest as well with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. A few pockets of heavy monsoonal thunderstorms could be possible in the Southwest as well.

Climate Stories

"It's even hot underwater"

"The clear waters here tend to be pleasantly warm year-round, a key part of the appeal for snorkelers and divers eager to see the elkhorn, brain, and flower corals just a few feet off the rocky beach. The 72,000 residents of Dominica, a tiny volcanic island between Guadeloupe and Martinique, pride themselves on their relatively pristine coastline and bill their country as the Caribbean's nature island. But this year, the ongoing record-breaking heat wave on the surface of the Caribbean Sea is threatening the coral, the fish that live among them, and the economy that they sustain. "We know that extreme heat can be destructive and deadly for marine systems," said Lauren Gaches, director of public affairs for NOAA Fisheries, in an email. It's yet another blow to a delicate ecosystem already reeling from invasive species and disease."

"NASA's asteroid-smashing space debris spotted by Hubble telescope"

"Last year, NASA smashed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos. Now, the Hubble Space Telescope has captured the resulting debris in stunning detail, revealing a glittering field of boulders. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) saw a 600-kilogram spacecraft impact Dimorphos, which circles a larger asteroid called Didymos, to see if it could alter the space rock's orbit as a practice run for diverting future dangerous asteroids. The mission was a success, reducing the length of Dimorphos's orbit by about 33 minutes following impact in September 2022. A few months later, in December 2022, David Jewitt at the University of California, Los Angeles and his colleagues used the Hubble Space Telescope to learn more about the debris expelled by the collision. They found 37 large boulders, ranging in size from 1 to almost 7 metres across, seen as small sparkles of light in the picture above."

"HOW TO KEEP YOUR MOOD UP IN SUMMER HEAT"

"Summer months are often full of happy moments and a sense of freedom, but it's not all fun in the sun. Sometimes, higher temperatures and changing social obligations can make long, hot days seem more tiresome than liberating. What is it about changing weather that causes changes in mental health? Fluctuations in mood during different times of the year can be attributed to various factors, including changes in season, light exposure, and social and environmental influences, says Rohit Madan, assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Arizona. With the summer heat in full swing, Madan clarifies the science behind seasonal affective disorder and how to keep cool and happy:"

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX