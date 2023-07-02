Summer's sizzle is about to take hold of the Twin Cities, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s on the doorstep.

The first hint comes Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), when the afternoon high is forecast to reach 89 degrees under mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.

Then the heat gets turned up a notch on Monday with an anticipated afternoon high of 95, the NWS said.

"Dewpoints will be moist but not oppressive" on Monday, according to an NWS forecast statement posted Sunday morning, "so heat indices shouldn't be too much hotter than the air temp."

There's also no indication of smoky conditions adding to the discomfort as has been experienced in recent weeks in the Twin Cities that were caused by wildfires hundreds of miles away in Canada.

While 95 would fall far short of the Twin Cities' hottest July 3, when the temperature touched 100 in 1990, we should be in store for our hottest day yet this year. The weather service said we've warmed up to 92 degrees four times in 2023: June 4, 21, 22 and 23.

A chance of thunderstorms Monday night and again on Tuesday — the Fourth of July — is expected to pull the mercury down a fair bit to a high topping out at 88.

From there, conditions are expected to cool down even more. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday should peak at no more than 77 degrees, the weather service said.