St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of the year after finding a body Monday in an alley in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Officers went to the 1000 block of E. York Avenue about 12:30 p.m. and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, said Sgt. David McCabe.

St. Paul paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, McCabe said.

Investigators spent Monday afternoon canvassing the neighborhood looking for witnesses and evidence. No other details were immediately released.

No one had been arrested as of Monday afternoon.