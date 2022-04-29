DULUTH — For the past two years, Scott "Starfire" Lunt has spent his birthday in a relatively modest way — though anything would be considered modest compared to celebrating with a more-than weeklong music festival, as he has done for decades.

In 2020, he hung out with a small group in Chester Bowl, where the annual kickball match between local rock 'n' rollers had been canceled. Last year he played a alongside his longtime bandmates from Father Hennepin beneath a tent on the grounds of Earth Rider Brewery.

"It's going to be weird seeing big rooms full of people," said Lunt, who started Homegrown Music Festival in the late 1990s as a way to celebrate turning 30. Then he kept going. It has grown to eight days of music, visual and performing arts, secret shows, poetry and kickball at dozens of venues in Duluth and neighboring Superior, Wis. — though Lunt has since handed off organization to a committee.

Festival organizers scrapped in-person plans in 2020, facing the threat of COVID-19. Some musicians got creative, most notably one who wasn't even originally signed up for a Homegrown set. Folky bluesman Charlie Parr played for 90 minutes in an mostly empty cidery — a performance still available on YouTube. More online-based festival events followed in 2021, with organizers creating blocks of submitted music videos and musician interviews.

"It wasn't the same," festival director Melissa LaTour admitted, "but it was the best we could do with the situation. We tried to create excitement."

LaTour and her team made the call in mid November 2021: this year's Homegrown Music Festival would be in person. Probably. But things can change by the hour, she has learned.

This year's festival opens at noon Sunday at the Duluth Public Library Plaza with a lineup of kid-friendly shows like a sing-along with Dan the Monkey Man, who provides bins of instruments and microphones so his young audience can jam along. Lunt's alt-country band plays Monday at Duluth Cider.

In keeping with the mystique of the event that has seen pop-up shows by Trampled By Turtlesand Black-eyed Snakes in past years, DECC officials recently dropped news of a Tueday night after-party. After a handful of shows in its Harbor Side Ballroom, Cars & Trucks, a local favorite rock trio fronted by Tony Bennett, will play Symphony Hall.

More than 100 bands are scheduled to perform on Friday and Saturday, including Venus Demars' All the Pretty Horses and the industrial band-performance artists from Bratwurst, a local cult favorite whose screaming frontman wipes raw meat all over his face.

The finale is Gaelynn Lea, fresh from New York City, where she created the soundtrack for "Macbeth" on Broadway. She plays Sunday at the Duluth Public Library Plaza.

Earlier this week, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was still kicking around what to do with the official Homegrown proclamation, which she will present at 4 p.m. Sunday at Hoops Brewing Company. She's a longtime fan of Homegrown.

"It's so fun to be in a room of people who are just there about building up each other," she said. "It's amazing. I love wandering from place to place in the neighborhoods and then not knowing exactly what I'm going to hear. I really try to get to acts and performers I haven't heard before because I love that moment of surprise."

For Laura Sellner of Superior Siren, this Homegrown is a chance to publicly play songs from the solo EP "Kill Your Darlings" she released during the pandemic. The band plays Friday at Sacred Heart Music Center — its favorite venue and the space it was scheduled to play in 2020. It feels good to be back, she said.

"Duluth Homegrown Music Festival has always been a special time for the community," Sellner said. "It finally brings people out of winter hibernation. The pandemic has caused so much loss and trauma and hardship."