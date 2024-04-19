Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Shakopee

Built in 1978, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,212 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances, three-season porch, deck and association access to Thole Lake. Listed by Pablo and Dawn Borean, Edina Realty, 612-250-0965.

Farmington

Built in 2014, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,120 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished lower level, patio and four-car attached garage with heat, running water and floor drains, and a storage shed on a cul-de-sac lot. Listed by Cynthia Kayser, Re/Max Results, 320-260-7929.

Oak Park Heights

Built in 1994, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,139 square feet and features hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless steel kitchen appliances, front porch, deck and three-car attached garage. Listed by Vonna David, eXp Realty, 651-336-8715.