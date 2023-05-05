Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Burnsville

Built in 1968, this four-bedroom, three-bath rambler has 2,518 square feet and features two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full finished walkout basement, and a deck and patio on a lot with a pond view. Listed by Parker Pemberton, eXp Realty, 612-386-8575.

Minneapolis

Built in 1938, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Page neighborhood has 1,992 square feet and features a finished upper-level room, fireplace, hardwood floors and trim, coved ceilings, formal dining room, screened porch, partially finished basement and a one-car attached garage. Listed by Barb Kampf, Edina Realty, 651-334-9660.

East Bethel

Built in 2021, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,450 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement and a three-car attached garage. Listed by Barbara Hoberg, Re/Max Results, 612-418-1689.