New Brighton

Built in 1975, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,575 square feet and features the majority of bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, full finished basement and deck. Listed by the Korby Home Team, Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate, 651-203-4950.

St. Paul

Built in 1950, this four-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Como neighborhood has 2,261 square feet and features three-bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Coleman Fierst, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, 952-649-2996.

Scandia

Built in 2015, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, unfinished basement and attached three-car garage. Listed by Bonnie Olmschenk, Re/Max Synergy, 612-701-7781.