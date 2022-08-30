Running with a ball always agreed with Sawyer Seidl and younger brother Simon. Their physicality, however, irked opposing soccer parents.

"They would always complain about us being too rough," Seidl said. "You're not going to get a complaint like that in football, so we changed direction from soccer to football. I think it was the right decision."

Most definitely. Sawyer Seidl, a senior at Hill-Murray, begins his fourth season as a varsity starter Thursday. To date, he's accumulated 3,403 rushing yards, 32 touchdowns and 15 games of more than 100 yards.

He doesn't play for a traditional larger-school power program. Seidl draws inspiration from 2021 Mr. Football selection Emmett Johnson, the dominant running back from Holy Angels. Both runners' private schools are Class 4A.

"My dad always tells me, 'If you're good enough, you will be found,' " Seidl said. "It doesn't really matter what level of ball you're playing. If you can play ball, you will get noticed. As Emmett showed, he wasn't a 6A player but he's the one that won Mr. Football. Talent speaks for itself."

Five college offers, locally from St. Thomas, plus Army, New Mexico State, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois, speak to Seidl's next-level potential. He enjoyed a breakout junior season with 1,878 rushing yards. He aims to make senior year something special as well.

Seidl and the Pioneers begin the season at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Holy Angels. Last year, this matchup took place at Holy Angels and featured the two running backs. Seidl, who ran for 135 yards and a touchdown, was good. Johnson was great, finishing with 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-21 Stars victory.

"You're always trying to be the No. 1 running back against the other team's running back," Seidl said, "and he balled out, indeed."

The two didn't talk much after the game, but Seidl took note of Johnson's game.

"We seemed to be opposite running backs," Seidl said. "I get my yards running tough through people while he does it without getting touched, and I admire him for that. I'm trying to take some of that into this year."

Football teammates appreciate both Seidl's speed and how he puts all of his 5-10, 170-pound frame into his carries.

"He will run through you if he wants to," junior right tackle Carson Jewett said. "We're a very run-heavy team and he is kind of our little horse. He keeps us going."

Jewett started on the defensive line last fall. This year, he's part of a completely rebuilt offensive line. Like Seidl, the size of the guys up front might not leap off the page. But they are effective.

"Last year we could run up the middle a lot because we had guys from 6-4 to 6-6, some at 300 pounds," Seidl said. "This year, we go about 5-10 to 6-2 and anywhere from 220 to 280 pounds. They're smaller, but they can move their feet. We're quick off the ball and we can get to the outside better."

Seidl knows the value of a strong offensive line. He rushed for less than 100 yards just once last season, Week 2 at Simley. Illness hampered the offensive linemen throughout the week of practice, resulting in 37 rushing yards for Seidl in a 12-0 loss.

About a month later, Seidl and the Pioneers enjoyed their season apex — a 49-43 overtime victory at Benilde-St. Margaret's. Seidl ran 38 times for 333 yards. His sixth touchdown of the night secured an overtime victory.

"I'd say that was definitely the highlight last year," Seidl said. "It took all of us on both sides, everybody making plays to get the W."

Senior quarterback Joe McGurran said of his backfield mate: "He always puts the team before himself, always giving credit to his offensive line. He gives the whole team hope."

Hill-Murray ended last season by losing to Simley in the Section 3 championship game. With Seidl back to carry the offense, the Pioneers are eyeing their first trip to the state tournament since 2012.

Seidl knows the thrill of victory. He anchored Hill-Murray's Class 2A track and field state championship 4x100-meter relay last spring. He took the baton from younger brother Simon, a junior defensive back on the football field. The brothers were adopted from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"I want that feeling with all my boys in football," Sawyer said. "The challenge this year is to bring my boys up and show them we can do anything."

Pulling together and playing for others takes on a deeper meeting this fall. Seidl will honor the memory of Isaac Schuman, an incoming senior at Stillwater High School, who was fatally stabbed on the Apple River this summer.

"I told his brother and his girlfriend that I'm dedicating my games to him," said Seidl, who wears an orange "Isaac Strong" bracelet on his right wrist. "It's hard to lose a friend like that so young."