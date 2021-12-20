TAYLOR VOIGT

Hill-Murray • Alpine skiing

The Pioneers program has been on the rise for a handful of years. Voigt, only an eighth-grader, should help keep it trending that direction.

Voigt opened the season by taking medalist honors in the Wild Mountain Invitational, involving more than 20 teams. She finished in 1 minute, 5.64 seconds, overcoming a miscue on each of her two runs.

"I almost fell at the end of the first one and lost one of my poles at the start of the second run," said Voigt, who has been racing since third grade. "You don't expect those things to happen."

Voigt is coming off a 20th-place finish in last season's state meet at Giants Ridge, where the Pioneers finished third in the team standings. Hill-Murray returns all six skiers, four now seniors, from that squad. Voigt's seventh-grade sister, Hailey, is also on the team.

"We have a lot of experience on this year's team," Taylor Voigt said. "We would like to win the state meet."

CALEB THOENNES

St. Michael-Albertville • wrestling

Thoennes ran his record to 9-0 in winning the 132-pound class in the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. "He wrestled a great tournament, controlling all of his matches," Knights coach Josh Joriman said. "Taking home the Santa Hat in a tough bracket is a nice reward for his time spent on the sport."

GRACE DAVIS CHAVEZ

St. Paul Harding • basketball

The Knights are off to a 5-1 start, helped by the energy the senior brings to the court. She has scored at least 36 points four times, including a career-high 40. "She has shown great improvement, and the quick start has inspired the team," Knights coach Ryan Kampfer said.

PATRICK LEVINS

White Bear Lake • Alpine skiing

Levins already is making his senior season a memorable one. He opened the season by winning the Wild Mountain Invitational with a combined time of 1:00.96 on two runs. He has qualified for the state meet each of the past two years.

EMMA HEYER

Shakopee • hockey

Heyer is thriving in her move from wing to center. The junior netted a hat trick as Shakopee beat Apple Valley 4-2 and scored the game-winner with 48 seconds left in overtime in a 3-2 victory over Eagan. "Emma is a leader by example," Sabers coach Erin Hunt said.

MITCHEL JASKOWIAK

Glencoe-Silver Lake • basketball

Jaskowiak had 45 points, 10 rebounds and five steals against Holy Family and 36 points, nine rebounds and six steals vs. St. Peter. "Mitchel has dominated the competition on both ends of the floor," Panthers coach Robb DeCorsey said.

HAILEE ZIMPEL

Elk River/Zimmerman • Nordic skiing

The junior won a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Hyland Lake Park by more than two minutes to open the season. She covered the 5K skate course in 14 minutes, 18 seconds. "I really admire her competitiveness and her drive to get better," Elks coach Zach Varty said.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.