Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Top-seeded Marshall overcame a challenge Friday, taking a four-set victory, 20-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-18, over fourth-seeded Detroit Lakes in the semifinals of the Class 3A volleyball state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Tigers (29-5) fell behind big early, but they finished the first set on a 10-3 run. They lost that set, but they didn't lose the momentum.

Marshall took the game over in the third set and responded to Lakers comeback attempts in the fourth.

The Lakers (26-8) played a nearly perfect first set. They hit over 20 percent and had just six attack errors and no service errors. On the other side, the Tigers hit 0 percent and had 10 attack errors and two service errors.