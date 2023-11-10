It's about time.

The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton volleyball team has spent a good chunk of the past decade in the shadow of nearby Minneota. The Knights finally got past No. 1-ranked Minneota in an intense Class 1A, Section 3 final and have spent the first two days of their inaugural state tournament appearance finally showing their stuff to the entire state.

"We all grew up watching our sisters, and Minneota players, so it's only human nature to want to do that but better," senior outside hitter Abby Carr said.

It keeps getting better. The No. 1-seeded Knights defeated New Life Academy 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17 in the semifinals Friday at Xcel Energy Center. They will play for the championship Saturday.

New Life (20-12) showed plenty of initial spark in the match, getting out to sizeable leads in each of the first two sets, but RTR (29-6) rallied back in each to take a two-set lead.

New Life bounced back to take the third set and seemed to get a toehold in the match, but RTR slammed the door in the fourth, buzzing to a 12-3 lead and holding off a New Life charge, advancing to the championship match for the first time in team history.

"We've been saying, 'Refuse to lose,' " said Carr, who led the Knights with 16 kills. "So I think by losing that third set, we were like, 'No, we're not doing that again.' "