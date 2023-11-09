It was exactly what Wayzata volleyball coach Scott Jackson wanted to see. And exactly what Anoka didn't want to hear.

"We played great today," Jackson said after the Trojans' 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 victory over the Tornadoes in the first of two Class 4A semifinals Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. "We were really focused.

Wayzata has been the top team in the state all season and is the only undefeated team, regardless of class. Three of the Trojans signed Division I national letters of intent Wednesday, just after their quarterfinals victory. Various online publications have had Wayzata ranked from No. 5 to No. 11 nationally.

So when the coach comes out and praises his team for how well it played, it means the opponent faced a nearly insurmountable task.

The Tornadoes had prepared for the task they faced, but Wayzata, with its tall and athletic lineup, was simply more than they could handle.

"I would say we weren't intimidated going into the match," senior libero Ally Tanner said. "But once you see them pounding the ball, it does get like that."

Two of Wayzata's big hitters, 6-4 Olivia Swenson and 6-3 Avery Jesewitz, did much of the damage. Swenson set the tone, crushing six of her team-high 14 kills in the first set. When Swenson was in the back row — she hits well from there, too — Jesewitz provided punch with 11 kills of her own. Katie Kelzenberg, who stands 6-2, added seven kills for Wayzata, which posted a .344 attack percentage.

At 5-9, senior libero Bianca Nistor is one of few Wayzata players who don't tower over the court, but her defensive prowess — eight serve receives and 13 digs — was essential to the Trojans' victory.

"Our team is lucky to have so many tall girls, but it's not only their height, it's the fact that they've developed their skills so well," said Nistor, who signed with California Santa Barbara on Wednesday. "Not only are we very big, but they have the skills to go with it. It's an amazing opportunity to be on the same team together."

Wayzata improved to 33-0 and has lost just three sets all season, the last time to Champlin Park on Sept. 26. Anoka fell to 28-4.