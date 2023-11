Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Wayzata senior setter Stella Swenson's triumphant tour through the 2023 awards season continued Tuesday evening, when she was honored as the 2023 Ms. Baden Volleyball winner at the state tournament banquet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium at St. Paul's RiverCentre. Swenson this week also was named the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year, her second year in a row for that honor.

The Ms. Baden Volleyball award is given by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association (MNVBCA), recognizing the state's top senior player.

In addition, the MNVBCA recognized 73 All-State players, 18 players in each class except Class 1A, which honored 19 players.

ALL-STATE TEAMS

Class 4A

Reese Axness, junior, setter, Champlin Park

Mesaiya Bettis, junior, outside hitter, Burnsville

Hadley Burger, senior, right side hitter, East Ridge

Kaia Caffee, senior, middle hitter, Buffalo

Rayna Christianson, sophomore, setter/right side hitter, Lakeville North

Kaitlyn Erickson, senior, libero, Champlin Park

Carly Gilk, junior, right side hitter, Champlin Park

Amya Jennings, senior, outside hitter, Hopkins

Avery Jesewitz, senior, outside hitter, Wayzata

Ella Joesting, senior, libero, Prior Lake

Avery Klein, senior, right side hitter, New Prague

Audrey Kocon, senior, right side hitter/setter, Mounds View

Jadyn Lester, senior, outside hitter/setter, Rochester Mayo

Anya Schmidt, junior, right side hitter, Rogers

Keira Schmidt, junior, middle hitter, Eagan

Olivia Swenson, senior, outside hitter, Wayzata

Stella Swenson, senior, setter, Wayzata

Paige Wagner, senior, middle hitter, Lakeville South

Class 3A

Ellie Ask, senior, outside hitter, Kasson-Mantorville

Tamara Behl, senior, libero, Minneapolis Roosevelt

Morgan Bjella, senior, right side hitter, Marshall

Ava Carlson, senior, outside hitter, Cloquet

Abby Distad, senior, setter, Kasson-Mantorville

Kate Holthaus, junior, outside hitter, Rocori

Addison Ertz, junior, outside hitter, Northfield

Lauren Fjerstad, senior, outside hitter, Byron

Grace Gunderson, senior, outside hitter, Detroit Lakes

Teagan Jaynes, junior, setter/right side hitter, Northfield

Ava Jones, senior, setter, Detroit Lakes

Hannah Koester, junior, outside hitter, Northfield

Braya LaPlant, senior, setter, Grand Rapids

Lexi Nelson, senior, middle hitter, Byron

Kiera O'Rourke, senior, outside hitter, Holy Angels

Brielle Riess, senior, outside hitter, Marshall

Taylor Tool, senior, middle hitter, Delano

Abby Zins, senior, outside hitter, Chisago Lakes

Class 2A

Ava Ball, junior, outside hitter, Nova Classical Academy

Lydia Bengtson, senior, OH, Rush City

Madelyn Benka, senior, OH, Minnehaha Academy

Luca Bredenberg, senior, L, Southwest Christian

Ellery Ehresmann, junior, setter, Albany

McKenna Garr, junior, libero, Rush City

Harper Goldsmith, sophomore, right side hitter/setter, Chatfield

Emma Haren, senior, outside hitter, Jackson County Central

Grace Hoffard, senior, middle hitter, Pequot Lakes

Kendall Huhnerkoch, junior, middle hitter, Redwood Valley

Rachel Johnson, junior, right side hitter/setter, Belle Plaine

Hannah Klein, junior, outside hitter, Albany

Logan Koepke, senior, outside hitter, Caledonia

Ella Kratochvil, senior, outside hitter, Pequot Lakes

Sonja Laaksonen, junior, outside hitter, Holy Family Catholic

Jaelyn LaPlante, junior, outside hitter, Chatfield

Taylor Miedema, senior, outside hitter, Southwest Christian

Cora Sayotovich, senior, setter, Rush City

Class 1A

Kayli Bessler, senior, middle hitter, Nevis

Kammry Broadwater, senior, outside hitter, Fillmore Central

Gabrielle Borresen, senior, setter, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Abigail Carr, senior, outside hitter, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Elivia Faris, junior, middle hitter, Minneota

Brooklyn Fischer, senior, middle hitter, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Mya Foslien, junior, outside hitter, West Central Area

Brielle Janssen, sophomore, middle hitter, MACCRAY

Ella Johnson, senior, outside hitter, Minneota

Izzy Keaveny, sophomore, setter/right side hitter, Mayer Lutheran

Adyson Knake, senior, outside hitter, BOLD

Danica Martin, senior, outside hitter, Mayer Lutheran

Marley Martin, junior, middle hitter, Mayer Lutheran

Sahara Morken, junior, setter, Mabel-Canton

Lauren Schnettler, senior, outside hitter, Browerville-Eagle Valley

Kinley Soiney, sophomore, middle hitter, Mabel-Canton

Lyzah Sussner, senior, libero, Minneota

Samantha Untiedt, senior, setter, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda

Karlie Wollum, sophomore, outside hitter, Canby