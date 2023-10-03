Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

High school soccer's regular season will reach its end this week. For Wayzata's girls, ranked No. 1 among girls Class 3A teams, and Edina, No. 2, it will be a dramatic conclusion.

Each team is 15-0, and they'll meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kuhlman Stadium at the Edina Community Center. Not much separates the teams. Edina has given up seven goals all season, Wayzata 10.

Elsewhere, Minneapolis Washburn (13-1-0) returned to the top of the Class 3A boys rankings, replacing Maple Grove (13-0-1). Washburn's loss was to Wayzata, ranked third at 12-0-2.

Section tournaments begin next week and must be completed by Oct. 20. Quarterfinals begin Oct. 24 and lead to Nov. 1 semifinals and Nov. 3 finals. Semifinals and finals will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

State rankings

BOYS

By the Minnesota Soccer Coaches Association

Class 3A

1. Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Wayzata; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Edina; 6. East Ridge; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall; 8. (tie) Rochester Mayo and Woodbury; 10. Stillwater.

Class 2A

1. Holy Angels; 2. Orono; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 5. DeLaSalle; 6. Willmar; 7. Worthington; 8. Delano; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 10. St. Anthony.

Class 1A

• 1. Breck; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral; 3. Holy Family; 4. St. Paul Academy; 5. Southwest Christian; 6. Minnehaha cademy; 7. St. Croix Prep; 8. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 9. Rochester Lourdes; 10. Hiawatha Collegiate.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Woodbury; 4. Centennial; 5. Stillwater; 6. Blaine; 7. (tie) Eagan and Minnetonka; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Lakeville North.

Class 2A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Winona; 6. Alexandria; 7. Byron; 8. Delano; 9. Cloquet-Carlton; 10. Zimmerman.

Class 1A

1. Providence Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. Watertown-Mayer; 5. St. Croix Prep; 6. (tie) Esko and Rochester Lourdes; 8. (tie) St. Charles and St. Cloud Cathedral; 10. East Grand Forks.