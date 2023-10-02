ZACHARY BENGTSON

Becker • football

Bulldogs coach Dwight Lundeen was in search of a starting quarterback after last season. He figured the best route was to keep it in the family.

Bengtson, albeit a bit small at 5-8 and 155 pounds, was called on to replace his brother, three-year starter Ryan. Zachary Bengtson has directed the Bulldogs to five consecutive victories and the No. 1 spot in the Class 4A rankings. He had been a starting safety.

"Once my brother left I kind of expected this," said Bengtson, a senior who had thrown only one varsity pass — a completion as a junior — and hadn't played quarterback in a full-time role since his freshman year. "I think I have gotten better with each game."

Bengtson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third touchdown Friday in a 21-20 victory over No. 6 Hutchinson. He also returns kicks, punts and handles placekicking for the Bulldogs. He connected on a school-record 41-yard field goal two weeks ago.

"Zach is very good at reading his progression on pass plays and finding the open receiver," Lundeen said. "He is a great leader and a very confident player."

Bengtson has completed 64 of 96 passes for 866 yards and 16 touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions. He has also run for two scores.

"Protecting the ball is No. 1," Bengtson said. "I have a lot of skilled players around me that make me look better than I am."

JOSIE SEEHAFER

Eagan • soccer

The junior forward has helped the Class 3A No. 9 Wildcats (10-1-2) win seven consecutive games and continue their climb in the coaches association rankings. She is Eagan's leading goal scorer (eight) and playmaker (nine assists). "She has been a key player to how successful our team has been," Wildcats coach Qassim Ilmi said.

OWEN STUWE

Shakopee • cross country

Stuwe has become the second-fastest 5K runner in school history. He won the Farmington Invitational with a time of 16 minutes, 6.2 seconds at the Levi Dodge Middle School course. "I have never coached a sophomore who has more mental toughness than Owen, and it showed in his race," Sabers coach Zach Haskins said.

MADISON LeSAGE

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted • cross country

The No. 4-ranked runner in Class 1A, LeSage won the Dassel-Cokato Invitational with a time of 19:16.1 over a 5-kilometer course at Collinwood Park. "Maddie is truly an impressive and exciting runner to watch," Lakers coach Madison Kealy said. "She races smart and with a plan in mind."

MARLON SEAHORN JR.

Bloomington Kennedy • soccer

The sophomore forward is averaging nearly two goals per game, totaling 22 this season, and has seven assists for the Eagles (10-4-0). "Marlon has stunned his opponents as well as teammates and coaches, over and over again," Eagles coach Dan Bushendorf said. "He is loaded with speed and desire."

PAIGE WAGNER

Lakeville South • volleyball

Wagner, who stands 6-3, is a wall on the front line for the Class 4A No. 4 Cougars (13-4). She is hitting 0.377 and recently eclipsed 100 blocks and 500 kills in her career. "Paige has been a prolific and reliable scorer and blocker for us," Lakeville South coach Stephen Willingham said.

COLLIN PANNHOFF

Holy Angels • soccer

The Class 2A No. 1 Stars (12-0-2) use the versatile Pannhoff in the midfield or on the back line. Holy Angels has yielded only 12 goals this season. "He is one of our minute leaders as we continue our unbeaten run to start the season," Stars coach James See said.

