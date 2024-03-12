Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Nearly all the state's marquee players are on site this week for the girls basketball state tournament. Two sites, actually. To see them all, fans will need to toggle between Williams Arena and the Maturi Pavilion.

St. Michael-Albertville coach Kent Hamre points out the depth of the challenge of seeing them all.

"There are so many talented players throughout the state," he said. "The state of girls basketball has exploded, especially the past six years."

Below are some to keep an eye on this week, with college destination in parenthesis for those who have committed, and where to find them in the first round.

Plenty of others will turn your head and have you checking your program.

"Minnesota has some of the best talent in the country," Hamre said.

The stars and their quarterfinal appointments:

The quarterfinals are being streamed by Ch. 45. For a link to streamed games tap here. To buy a ticket ($11 to $22) tap here.

Listed alphabetically by school

Albany senior Alyssa Sand (St. Thomas): 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Rochester Lourdes at Maturi Pavilion, Class 2A.

Benilde-St. Margaret's senior Olivia Olson (Michigan): 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt at Maturi Pavilion, Class 3A.

Crosby-Ironton sophomore Tori Oehrlein: 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. New London-Spicer at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

DeLaSalle junior Aneisha Scott: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Totino-Grace at Maturi Pavilion, Class 3A.

Hopkins senior Liv McGill (Florida): 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. White Bear Lake at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Hopkins junior Tatum Woodson: 10 a.m. Wednesday vs. White Bear Lake at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Lakeville North senior Trinity Wilson (Vanderbilt): noon Wednesday vs. Maple Grove at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Maple Grove senior Claire Stern (North Dakota State): noon Wednesday vs. Lakeville North at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Maple Grove junior Jordan Ode (Michigan State): noon Wednesday vs. Lakeville North at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Minnehaha Academy junior Addi Mack: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Perham at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

Minnetonka senior Tori McKinney (Minnesota): 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Andover at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Minnetonka junior Aaliyah Crump: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Andover at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Minnetonka sophomore Lanelle Wright: 2 p.m. Wednesday vs. Andover at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Jordan Zubich (North Carolina): 3 p.m. Thursday vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at Maturi Pavilion, Class 1A.

Providence Academy sophomore Maddyn Greenway: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Perham at Williams Arena, Class 2A.

St. Michael-Albertville senior Ja'Kahla Craft (Seton Hall): 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Rosemount at Williams Arena, Class 4A.

St. Michael-Albertville sophomore Cail Jahnke: 4 p.m. Wednesday vs. Rosemount at Williams Arena, Class 4A.



