We're in the midst of one of the NCAA's contact periods for basketball recruiting, when college coaches are most active in pursuing high school players. It's a time of year when commitments are made, as Eden Prairie's Tori Schlagel showed Tuesday when she tweeted that she will play in college for South Dakota State.

Let's take a look at college choices by Minnesota's top girls basketball players, presented as the 2023-24 Dream Team, five starters and 15 other contenders. It's not too early. Practice officially begins Nov. 13.

The top five in the Dream Team chosen by Star Tribune reporter Ron Haggstrom doesn't have a player taller than 6 feet, but three players are headed to prominent Division I programs, and two sophomores yet to make commitments are certain to do the same.

2023-24 Dream Team and their college plans

Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, 5-8 guard, sophomore

College: undecided. She is No. 16 on ESPN's HoopGurlz ranking of sophomores.

Alivia McGill, Hopkins, 5-7 guard, senior

College: Florida. She's ranked 16th in the nation's senior class on HoopGurlz.

Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton, 5-11 guard, sophomore.

College: undecided. The HoopGurlz list of sophomores stops at 25. She didn't make the cut.

Olivia Olson, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-0 guard, senior

College: Michigan. She's ranked 15th in the nation's senior class on HoopGurlz.

Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 5-11 guard, senior

College: North Carolina. She's ranked 68th in the senior class on HoopGurlz.

Others (15)

Ja'Kahla Craft, St. Michael Albertville, 5-9 guard, senior. College: Seton Hall

Aaliyah Crump, Minnetonka, 6-0 guard, junior. College: undecided

Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-10 guard, senior. College: St. Thomas

Regan Juenemann, Duluth Marshall, 5-10 guard, junior. College: undecided

Jocelyn Land, Holy Family, 6-0 forward, senior. College: Butler

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 guard, junior. College: undecided

Kendall McGee, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5-10 guard, junior. College: undecided

Tori McKinney, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior. College: Minnesota

Morgan Miller, Andover, 6-2 forward, senior. College: Clemson

Jordan Ode, Maple Grove, 5-11 guard, junior. College: undecided

Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, 6-0 forward, senior. College: Kansas State

Alyssa Sand, Albany, 6-3 forward, senior. College: St. Thomas

Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie, 5-9 G, junior. College: South Dakota

Samantha Wills, Visitation, 6-0 guard, junior. College: undecided

Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North, 6-3 forward, senior. College: Vanderbilt